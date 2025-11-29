A Customer Got Annoyed When A Walmart Worker Wouldn’t Count Change For Him

Working in any kind of customer service job is not for the weak…

And neither is shopping these days, either.

A viral TikTok video showed what happened between a shopper and a Walmart worker who didn’t exactly see eye-to-eye.

The man filming the worker said to them, “So you’re not going to get your manager? You’re going to ignore me?”

The worker did indeed ignore the man and he continued, “Because you won’t do your job. Did you not understand the question? You told me to count it. I told you it was $8. You told me that’s not your job to count money. What’s your job? You don’t know?”

The worker told the customer, “I do not give you consent to record me.”

The caption to the video reads, “Walmart fuel station employee refuses to count customers change. According to the employee, the customer slammed the change on the counter and was refused service.”

Here’s the video.

@sarah_conner1 Walmart fuel station employee refuses to count customers change. according to the employee the customer slammed the change on the counter and was refused service #walmartgas #gasstation #countingchange ♬ original sound – 🩷SarahConner🩷

In another video, the customer still recorded the worker, who asked him to stop.

The employee told him that she wouldn’t count the change because he slammed it onto the counter.

The customer said to the worker, “You really don’t need your job, do you? I’ve never been this rudely serviced.”

@sarah_conner1 Walmart fuel station employee refuses to count change. part 2 according to the employee the customer slammed the change on the counter and was refused service #walmartgas #part2 #countingchange ♬ original sound – 🩷SarahConner🩷

Well, this customer sure wasn’t happy!

