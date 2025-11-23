A Customer Put Edible Arrangements On Blast After They Refused To Give Him A Refund

Edible Arrangements…you’ve been put on notice…

A man named Timmy posted a video on TikTok and sounded off against the fruit bouquet company after they refused to give him a refund.

Timmy told viewers that his partner ordered him an $80 fruit bouquet from Edible Arrangements for his birthday…but it never showed up.

The TikTokker tried everything he could to get his money back or even get an explanation, but he had no luck.

Frustrated, Timmy sent a message to Edible Arrangements’ TikTok page…and they blocked him.

He told viewers, “So this is a word of advice. If you ever consider ordering anything for somebody as a gift, never ever use Edible Arrangements.”

Take a look at the video.

Timmy posted a follow-up video and said that, because of the uproar his original video created, Edible Arrangements was going to give him a refund.

The TikTokker was still unsatisfied by the service he received, however, and he said, “I truly, truly hope that this was the sign that you needed to never order anything from Edible Arrangements.”

He was pretty fired up about not getting a refund!

