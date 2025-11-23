November 23, 2025 at 8:47 am

A Customer Put Edible Arrangements On Blast After They Refused To Give Him A Refund

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@timmyinthewild

Edible Arrangements…you’ve been put on notice…

A man named Timmy posted a video on TikTok and sounded off against the fruit bouquet company after they refused to give him a refund.

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@timmyinthewild

Timmy told viewers that his partner ordered him an $80 fruit bouquet from Edible Arrangements for his birthday…but it never showed up.

The TikTokker tried everything he could to get his money back or even get an explanation, but he had no luck.

man talking about edible arrangements

TikTok/@timmyinthewild

Frustrated, Timmy sent a message to Edible Arrangements’ TikTok page…and they blocked him.

He told viewers, “So this is a word of advice. If you ever consider ordering anything for somebody as a gift, never ever use Edible Arrangements.”

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@timmyinthewild

Take a look at the video.

@timmyinthewild

I can’t tag them anymore because they blocked me – but Edible Arrangements…. count your days! #fyp #birthday #ediblearrangements #corporate #phoenix

♬ original sound – Tim

Timmy posted a follow-up video and said that, because of the uproar his original video created, Edible Arrangements was going to give him a refund.

The TikTokker was still unsatisfied by the service he received, however, and he said, “I truly, truly hope that this was the sign that you needed to never order anything from Edible Arrangements.”

@timmyinthewild

Replying to @ellocin THANK YOU! To all those who helped me reach them and for the hundreds of comments calling them out! #fyp #birthday #ediblearrangements #corporate #phoenix #food

♬ original sound – Tim

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 10 23 at 11.57.43 AM A Customer Put Edible Arrangements On Blast After They Refused To Give Him A Refund

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 23 at 11.57.57 AM A Customer Put Edible Arrangements On Blast After They Refused To Give Him A Refund

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 23 at 4.37.43 PM A Customer Put Edible Arrangements On Blast After They Refused To Give Him A Refund

He was pretty fired up about not getting a refund!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter