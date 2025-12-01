A Customer Was Told He Couldn’t Get A New Bank Card Because Of An ATM Mishap, So He Closed His Account And Immediately Opened A New One There To Get His New Card
You Cannot Have Another Bank Card.
“I was in a co-op program at my University.
The national bank on campus (a somewhat isolated campus due to the agriculture programs it offered) also had branches in the city near to where I was doing my co-op work terms.
This was long ago when ATMs were newish.
I withdrew some money with my bank card in the evening. Then the next day, I wanted to get more, so I used the ATM at lunch.
Doh!
Instead of getting cash, the machine ate (retained) my card and ended the transaction. I went into the branch to see what could be done.
Me: the ATM just took my card
Teller: I’m sorry sir (that was nice, I was pretty young), do you know your account number?
Me: yes I do! (I had a cheque book with me). Here it is.
TELLER TYPES AND LOOKS SAY THE SCREEN.
Huh?
Teller: I’m sorry, sir, you exceeded the withdrawal limit of your account.
Me: Uhh, forty dollars yesterday, and today is too much?
Teller: Yes, sir
Me: Can I have my card back?
Teller: No, sir. Your account can no longer be linked to a card because of the limit violation (I’m an ATM criminal!).
Me: But I don’t have an overdraft. I’m not even close. You can see the balance, right?
Teller: I’m sorry, sir, but that is the bank’s policy.
Me: I’d like speak to a manager (I know, jerk move, but it’s my money)
TELLER TAKES ME TO A MANAGER
Manager: The Teller tells me you had a bit of trouble with our ATM
Me: That’s right, I’d like a new card for my account
Wow…
Manager: I’m sorry, the bank’s policy is not to trust people that don’t follow the rules. We cannot issue you a new card EVER AGAIN.
Me: It’s still my money, right?
Manager: Of course, sir!
Me: I want to close my account
Manager: Here, let’s go have Teller take care of that for you.
TELLER GOES THROUGH ALL THE WORK TO CLOSE MY ACCOUNT AND GIVE ME CASH.
He had an idea…
Me: Thank you very much. Now I understand that new accounts get a bank card, is that right?
Teller: Yes, sir, you get a card and PIN as soon as you open an account. You even get some table cheques to start you off while your order is being printed
Me: I’d like to open an account and get a bank card for it, please
I complied with their rules, and ended up with exactly what I started with. Alas, the poor teller was the one that had to do all the work, but no way was I going to pay out of system fees to use their ATMs on campus if I’d gone to a different bank.”
