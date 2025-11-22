A Customer’s Mom Overheard Anthropologie Workers Body-Shaming Her While She Was Trying On Clothes

You’d probably figure that people who work in clothing stores would be open-minded…but, based on this viral TikTok video, I guess that doesn’t apply to all those folks.

The video was posted by a woman named Brenda and she told viewers about an upsetting experience she and her mother had while shopping at an Anthropologie store.

Brenda said she tried on a corset in the store’s dressing room and FaceTimed with her mom to get her opnion.

She explained “My mom’s like, ‘You should wear it to the honeymoon.'”

An employee told Brenda she needed a bigger size and told her that she’d put the order in on her phone so she could get a 20% off coupon while she got changed

The worker didn’t realize that Brenda’s mom was still on FaceTime and she heard what the employee said about her daughter to a fellow Anthropolgie worker.

Brenda explained, “Basically, the lady was telling her coworker, ‘I don’t know why she’s buying that dress. It’s so tight on her, and it’s not even appropriate for an island. Like, I wouldn’t wear that dress.'”

She added, “It wasn’t like she said I was fat or ugly, but she was criticizing me.”

Brenda was still upset about the interaction.

She said, “What does it matter to you where I wear this dress? What does it matter if it’s too tight for an island You’re there to help me if I ask for an opinion. Be honest, of course. But why do you have to say something to someone else who is not involved in this at all?”

Brenda added, “I just don’t think they should speak about a customer behind their back in that way.”

This was highly inappropriate behavior!

