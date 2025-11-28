November 28, 2025 at 1:55 am

A Dad Thought Watching His Kids On Mother’s Day Would Be A Gift To His Wife, But His Plan Backfired

by Matthew Gilligan

man shrugging his shoulders

Shutterstock/Reddit

Yikes…this sure doesn’t sound good…

The guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page didn’t get his wife a present on Mother’s Day and now he wants to know if he did anything wrong…

Ouch…

Let’s see what this fella had to say.

AITA for not getting my wife anything on Mother’s Day?

“I (34m) did not buy or get anything for my wife on Mother’s Day and let me explain why.

My wife and her friend planned a trip to the beach for four days which fell on Mother’s Day.

He had his mind made up.

So I thought to myself that since I’m watching the kids while she’s gone that would count as a gift since she wouldn’t be here to celebrate that day and would get home that night on Mother’s Day.

That turned out to be a bad idea…

She gets home and realizes that I didn’t do anything for her and later tells me that she is upset and message was received loud and clear.

I tried to explain my reasoning and thought process but she didn’t agree.

AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said he’s an *******.

Screenshot 2025 11 14 at 9.02.56 AM A Dad Thought Watching His Kids On Mothers Day Would Be A Gift To His Wife, But His Plan Backfired

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 14 at 9.03.07 AM A Dad Thought Watching His Kids On Mothers Day Would Be A Gift To His Wife, But His Plan Backfired

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 14 at 9.03.24 AM A Dad Thought Watching His Kids On Mothers Day Would Be A Gift To His Wife, But His Plan Backfired

Another Reddit user also said he’s an *******.

Screenshot 2025 11 14 at 9.03.34 AM A Dad Thought Watching His Kids On Mothers Day Would Be A Gift To His Wife, But His Plan Backfired

And another reader had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 11 14 at 9.04.15 AM A Dad Thought Watching His Kids On Mothers Day Would Be A Gift To His Wife, But His Plan Backfired

His wife was DEFINITELY not happy about this.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter