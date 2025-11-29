A Daughter Thinks Her Mom’s New Boyfriend Treats Her Badly, So She Doesn’t Want To Spend Any Time Around Him

It’s always a HUGE bummer when someone you care about is in a relationship with a person who is well…a dud.

AITA for telling my mom I don’t want to be involved with her new relationship? “I 24F have always been close to my mom. My parents divorced when I was 12, and she basically held everything together while my dad didn’t. I’ve always admired her strength and I genuinely want her to be happy. About 8 months ago, she started dating a guy named Rick at first I was happy for her.

She’s spent most of her life taking care of me and my siblings and hasn’t really dated seriously since the divorce. But the more time I’ve spent around Rick, the more uneasy I’ve become he’s not outright mean, but he has this constant dismissive tone especially toward my mom. He cuts her off mid-sentence, makes comments about her overreacting whenever she expresses her feelings, and has made jokes about her weight and age. Every time I politely try to redirect or stand up for her, she waves me off and says, He’s just teasing, don’t make it a big deal.

A few weeks ago, I came home to visit and Rick was there my mom and I were catching up and she mentioned wanting to start a small baking business. She’s insanely talented and it’s always been her dream Rick laughed and said, “You’re adorable but be realistic nobody’s buying cookies on Facebook from a middle-aged woman.” I told him that was rude and unnecessary my mom got quiet and later pulled me aside saying I was making the situation uncomfortable. I told her I just don’t like seeing someone talk down to her. Last night on a call, she asked if I’d join them for dinner this weekend to get to know him better I told her honestly that I don’t feel comfortable being around him right now, and that I don’t want to force a relationship with someone who seems to belittle her constantly.

She got upset and said I was judging her happiness and trying to control her life like my dad used to. That hurt. I told her I love her, but I won’t sit and smile around someone who treats her like she’s beneath him. I also made it clear I’m not asking her to leave him, I just need space. She hung up on me, and my sister texted saying Mom cried afterward and that I’m being dramatic and should just let Mom have someone. I feel awful. I don’t want to be the reason she’s hurt, but I also can’t watch someone slowly chip away at her confidence. AITA for telling my mom I don’t want to be involved with her relationship?”

