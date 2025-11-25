A Doctor’s Complaint About Sewage Was Ignored For A Whole Weekend, So The Leak Caused The Clinic To Close And He Got A Two-Week Vacation

Some people like to ignore problems until they turn into full-blown disasters.

And those situations can be especially frustrating when someone tries to warn everyone about the impending doom…and no one listens.

Check out what happened when this doctor tried to issue a warning, but it fell on deaf ears.

Start now!

Don’t fix the toilet because it’s Friday? Thanks for the 2 week paid vacation. “I am a physician and worked in this clinic a couple years ago. It’s 4 pm on a Friday. We had no more patients scheduled.

What’s that smell…?

I come out and chat with the receptionist and notice there’s a stench sewage coming from the bathroom. Everything looks fine but the toilet flushes a little slow. The smell brought flashbacks when this had happened at my own house 6 months earlier. I came home from work one day and my shower and bathroom floor had overflowed with **** and sewage. My dogs stepped in it and walked all over the house. I’ll never forget. So I tell my receptionist to call our office manager and building maintenance. They said they’ll come check it out on Monday morning.

That’s not gonna work!

I said there’s gonna be **** in the halls if we wait til then. We called a second time and the maintenance department sends a guy out. I can already tell he’s ready to start his weekend already so he peeks in. Doesn’t check anything. Doesn’t even flush the toilet. He comes out 5 minutes later and said it’s the A/C. I said it seems like a plumbing problem. Not sure why the A/C unit would emit the stench of ****, but what do I know? I’m just a doctor. He said don’t worry about it. He’ll get the AC guys to come on Monday. I call the office manager and she said just let maintenance take care of it on Monday. I gave it the college try to convince someone to fix it but no one wanted to call someone in on a Friday afternoon and stick around to see it through. Not my job. I decide to close the office and go home.

Ugh!

It’s 6 am in Monday morning. I get woken up by a call from our receptionist and office manager. The toilet had overflowed and flooded the clinic with 2 inches of sewage. It soaked the carpet and up the drywall. We rescheduled all our patients for the week while they replace the floors, tear out the baseboards and drywall, replace the drywall, and have a professional hazardous materials cleanup crew to sanitize and clear us to see patients again. All in all, I was told it costs $10-15k for the cleaning and repairs.

But the good news is…

I got 2 weeks off with pay since I’m salaried. My salary for those 2 weeks was around $10k. This doesn’t include the 3 hourly staff (nurses and receptionist) that were paid to sit and answer phones telling patients we were closed. Who knows how much money was lost in not seeing the patients and billing insurance. I estimate the total cost was around $50k. My contract ended 2 weeks after that so that final month was quite nice.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

This turned out to be quite an expensive problem…

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.