A Driver Got Their Spot Stolen in a Parking Lot, So They Barricaded the Other Driver’s Car In With Shopping Carts

Parking at Target stores is not for the weak, people!

You encounter other drivers who are rude and who are hell-bent on getting the parking spot they want no matter what.

But we can fight back against these folks in a petty way!

Check out what this person did…it might give you some ideas.

Shopping carts. “I went to Target yesterday and while I was waiting for a car to pullout so I could park, another car came from the opposite side and stole my parking spot.

How rude!

They were only able to take the spot because when they backed out I had to wait because it was coming my way, so as I waited the other car basically just pulled in. Literally the parking space was still a far walk anyways so I just moved onto the next spot. The lady that stole my parking spot got out and looked dead me in the eye and she rolls her eyes and throws her hands up like I was the problem. Anyways, I found me a parking space farther back and made the walk. When I finished shopping, and came out I noticed the car was still there. You know where she parked? She parked right beside the shopping cart storage area.

It was petty revenge time!

So I decided to barricade her car using the shopping carts. As I finished, I got in the car and I saw her coming out of the store. I should’ve videoed the incident but it was hilarious. I actually drove right by her car and rolled down my windows and yelled out the window, “hey you can’t park those carts there”, and drove off. She was furious. But I enjoyed every bit of it.”

Now check out what folks said on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual was impressed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another reader spoke up.

This is why you should be nice and polite to other drivers in parking lots, friends.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.