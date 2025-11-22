November 22, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Father’s Daughter Told Him All About A Suspicious Guy Her Mom Was Talking To

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, I guess we know where this kid’s loyalty lies…

A dad named Caleb posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the conversation he had with his daughter because she was concerned that his wife (and her mom) was up to something shady.

Caleb’s daughter told him, “Was at the drive-thru today with Mom. I have the window down and this dude comes up and he’s like talking to mom like she’s known him for a long time now. And he looks about your age he has black beard, black hair. And they’re talking, back and forth.”

She continued, “He goes up and he’s asking about me like, I don’t even know the dude. And he’s asking about Grammy. I don’t even know him. And then I asked mom who he was and she’s like, ‘just a friend.'”

Caleb’s suspicious daughter said, “Dad, you probably need to ask about that. I’m being serious.”

He asked her, “I need to ask about it? Ask who about it?”

She shot back, “Mama!” and told her father that this guy didn’t seem like “just a friend.”

Caleb said, “Are you serious right now? That’s what you think? They were just talking back and forth.”

Caleb then asked, “And you don’t know who that guy was, so you don’t trust mom?”

She replied, “They’re talking like they’ve known each for so long. And she’s like, oh he’s just a friend.”

Caleb asked his daughter, “So, Mom’s not allowed to have friends?”

She answered, “Not like him. He looks too good to be true.”

Caleb and his daughter continued to go back and forth about the mystery man and he said to her, “Okay, I’ll talk to Mom about it, okay? Thanks, I appreciate you baby. So funny!”

In the caption, he wrote, “My daughter had something important to tell me about her Mom. She was very concerned. Hilarious.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person was impressed.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer weighed in.

She told on her mom and her dad got a big kick out of it.

