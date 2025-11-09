A Good Samaritan Took In A Stray Cat, But Now They Don’t Want To Give Him Back To The Woman Who Posted On Facebook That She Lost Him

Well, this person sure is in a tough spot…

They found a stray cat that they’ve grown attached to…

But now they’ve learned that the kitty’s original cat is looking for him and they’re unsure about what to do next.

Check out their story and see what you think.

AITA for not giving the stray cat I found back to his original owner? “A feral cat colony lives in my neighborhood, and I often trap them to be spayed/neutered. In December 2024 I trapped an adult tuxedo cat. I was planning on neutering and releasing him but he was so loving. I brought him inside for a flea bath and he would not stop hugging me. Like literally putting both arms around my neck. After taking him to the vet I saw he wasn’t neutered or microchipped and had tapeworms. I assumed he was a friendly stray who lived in the colony and kept him.

That cat looked familiar…

Fast forward nine months and a friend sent me a Facebook post on a local community page of a woman claiming she was missing her cat. A picture showed a male tuxedo and she even said he loved to give HUGS. I knew it was him because he has a distinct white spot in the middle of his forehead. I was shocked. She said she knew it was a long shot since he went missing in December but she was not aware of the Lost Pet Facebook page, only the local shelter who was not much help since he never made it there… he made it in my house instead. I feel so guilty because she is probably thinking the worst happened to him. I wish I could tell her that he’s safe, but I know if I did she would want him back.

They’re conflicted about what to do…

My friend thinks giving him back is the right thing to do but he has the best home with me and has bonded with my cat and I. In the lady’s post she said her four year old daughter misses him and that he was their beloved outdoor/indoor cat. I truly feel bad for the owner’s daughter, however the woman does not sound like a good cat owner. It is not legal in our city to let your cats roam and it is extremely dangerous for them. Also, he was in bad condition and not neutered so I think it’s very irresponsible she was letting him outside to reproduce and expand the colony near our homes. He is just so happy with me and I would be upset for him to end up missing/dead as a part time outdoor cat. AITA for pretending like I never saw the post?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader said they’re NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

And this person spoke up.

They’re having an internal struggle about what to do with this sweet cat.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.