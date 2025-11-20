A Good Sub Sandwich Is A Great Option When You’re Hungry, But Some Sub Shops Are Better Than Others When It Comes To Size

When you are hungry, stopping at a sub shop is a great way to fill your stomach.

According to a TikToker, however, Jimmy John’s has shrunk their subs to the point where it isn’t even worth it anymore.

She made a video about it, which starts out showing the wrapped-up sub in her lap (in a car) and her laughing while saying, “I can’t even believe this.”

It does look really small.

Her husband (who is holding the camera) says, “$10 Jimmy John’s sandwich.”

She unwraps the sandwich and exclaims, “Oh, no way! No ******* way. Go get me my money back. There’s no way.”

I can see why she is disappointed. The sub looks tiny in her hands. She opens the bread, and there are just a few small pieces of lunchmeat and cheese on it.

Her husband says, “Just call into their corporate line. They aren’t going to give you your money back.”

That isn’t a bad idea, but honestly, with how many views this is getting, I’m sure Jimmy John’s corporate already knows about it by this point.

Hopefully this is just a one off mistake at one shop.

The video ends with the woman saying, “I’m appauled. Fine, I’ll do it.”

She isn’t going to get filled up eating that little sub, that’s for sure.

I don’t know that I would have walked out of the shop with something that small to begin with.

You have to watch the full video below to see it for yourself.

The people in the comments aren’t happy with this either.

Here is someone calling out the Jimmy John’s social media account.

I mean, this commenter isn’t wrong.

Here is someone who likes Jersey Mike’s better.

What is that, a sub for ants!?

