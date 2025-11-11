A Grocery Store Worker Wore Their Uniform At Another Store, And An Angry Customer Demanded They Help Them With Their Shopping List

Jeez…talk about being totally CLUELESS.

And all I can say is that the lady in this story from Reddit’s “I Don’t Work Here” page certainly fits the bill!

Read on to get all the details!

Ma’am, I work at the OTHER store! “This happened years ago when I was about 19 (31 now). Cast Me: a woman EP: someone with confusing logic M: my impatient but wonderful mother A little context, I worked for a grocery/retail store chain in a smaller town, but was in a larger neighboring town at their store in this chain due to some out of town shopping at places with my mother that our small town didn’t have. So as our last stop, we stop at the store in this neighboring town for our groceries before heading home (it would be quicker, as that same store in our town is on the opposite side of the city from where we lived, and we could get off the highway and go straight to our house, so it just made more sense to do our grocery shopping there). We are in an aisle, my mom is toward the end of the aisle looking at things while I’m standing with the shopping cart looking at other things (I was probably texting, but it definitely wasn’t on a smart phone lol), when a lady (EP) walks toward me.

She got approached…

EP: Excuse me, can you help me find some things? * shows me her shopping list * Me: I’m sorry ma’am, I don’t work here. EP: But you’re wearing the uniform. And I’ve seen you at the store in * town I live and work in * Me: Yes, I work at that store. Not this one.

Ummm…

EP: But you do work for the company so you can help me * tries to hand me her list * Me: Ma’am, technically, I can’t as I’m off the clock no matter what store we are in and we aren’t allowed to help off the clock. However, I also just can’t help you because I don’t know where everything is an- EP: Oh I can’t stand that “I’m off the clock” stuff! You don’t get paid per customer!” M: What are you doing? Come on we have more stuff to get! Me: I know I’m comin- EP: So you’ll help that lady?!

This lady was clueless.

Me: That’s my MOM. We are GROCERY SHOPPING. And we are having to look for everything as it is! I can’t help you! EP: * huffs * I’m gonna tell your manager in * town where the store I actually work for is located * that you wouldn’t help me! Me: * shrugs * ok * hurries off because my mom is yelling at me * Yes, my mom did ask me who the woman was and yes I told her. She rolled her eyes and said she didn’t understand what that woman couldn’t understand by “I DON’T WORK FOR THIS STORE.” I honestly don’t understand why some people get so mad when you tell them you can’t help them because you’re off duty anyway. I am not going to go to their law firm or whatever after hours and demand they look over my case? Some people are genuinely just so entitled they actually come off as quite stupid.”

Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This lady needed a serious reality check.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.