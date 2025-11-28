A Homeowner Offered To Help Their New Neighbors With A Water Collection Pit By Their Garden, But They Wouldn’t Listen To Them And They Ended Up With A Flooded Basement

It’s a fact: some people just don’t want to be told what to do.

Ever.

About anything.

And they usually end up with egg on their faces!

Do it my way ..BUT..just do it my way…..ok…. Have fun with a flooded basement. “This happened a few years ago right after my really good neighbor moved out and the new family moved in.

It was a Saturday and I saw the new neighbors working on there back yard I hadn’t really had the opportunity to introduce myself so I went over and said hello. They were digging a pit to put in a plastic rain water collection thing to water there vegetable garden with. Me being nice I offered to help and spend a really nice day digging a pit and laying some cement for the tank to rest on.

Well I noticed two things and tried to bring it up

They did not put in any removable mesh through the main collection pipe meaning if it gets clogged it’s going to be a pain to clean out There was no overflow line from the tank The thing is it would of been an easy fix. Maybe 45 extra minutes. I tried to bring it up and I told them you might want to put in some mesh and an overflow I was shut down right away like they said it’s fine I said but you’re going to over-

I was cut off right away with just do it my way I want it done my way if you don’t like it leave. So I said ok have a nice day and left. About a month later after heavy rain guess what it filled up.

Then the intake pipe filled up … The water collected and spilled through the basement window flooding the basement and I mean seriously flooding at least a solid foot of water.. Maybe listen to the girl that went to university for you know engineering….. They had to pump the basement dig up the tank and add an overflow pipe…. Since then they have disliked me.”

When people offer you home improvement tips, it’s a good idea to hear them out…

