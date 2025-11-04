A Homeowner’s Neighbor Keeps Giving Her A Hard Time About Where She Parks Her Car, And She’s Had Just About Enough Of Dealing With Her

Some people can be so darn picky when it comes to parking specifics in front of their homes.

AITA for preventing my neighbour from reverse parking on her drive? “I (23F) am currently living in a house with my partner (23M) and we have a daughter (7 months F). We have lived at our house since January but recently have fallen out with a neighbour due to parking. The neighbour’s drive is directly opposite our front garden. We have a single drive but we can just fit both of our cars on but we have to closely park behind each other. About a month ago, my boyfriend moved his car half on our garden/half on the street as we both had to be out the house at different times that day. So it didn’t make any sense for us to keep reversing in and out.

In the evening, I was cleaning my car and I hear her shouting ‘excuse me’, I look up and she’s asking me if that’s my car on the grass verge. I explained it was my boyfriend’s. She asked if we could move it as she couldn’t reverse into her drive. She asked us to not park there and to park further up the street instead and pointed to the area she meant. This area was directly blocking a public pathway and someone else’s drive. I said I’d tell him and that was that. She did manage to park on her own drive but not reverse in.

I did tell him and he was immediately ****** off, as the car had literally been there for 5 hours max… and she had managed to park in her drive? We then hadn’t spoken to each other since. We have visitors weekly (his parents or mine as they come to see our daughter) and they have parked on the verge. Then two days ago, I was pulling into my drive and saw my boyfriend’s parents were parked on the verge and the neighbour was attempting to reverse into her drive. It was absolutely chucking it down, my daughter had a fever and was crying so I needed to get her into the house. As I got out my car she immediately started shouting ‘excuse me!’

I was focussing on getting my baby in the house and she again was complaining she couldn’t reverse into her drive easily and that I should tell my guests to park in the place she pointed out before. I explained to her that A: I have JUST got home, I didn’t know they were coming. B: That ‘parking space’ she’s suggesting is directly blocking a driveway and public pathway. C. I need to get my screaming child inside. I looked out the window once I got in and she had managed to reverse park in her drive! Now I’m really annoyed about this situation for a few reasons: She is still able to park in her drive, and proved that she can in fact, reverse into her drive. We pay road tax so we can park on our street and we are also parked on our own property. She hasn’t any regard for other neighbours. Her approach is rude and entitled. She has never formally introduced herself to us or attempted to make conversation with us unless it’s about her car.

But yet I can’t help feeling that I may be the ******* in this situation. I get that she is annoyed that she can’t reverse into her drive easily but I just feel the way she is attempting to ‘solve’ this ‘issue’ disregards others. AITA?”

