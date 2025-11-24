A Homeowner’s Rude Neighbor Kept Blocking Cars in on the Street, So They Did the Same to Him and the Guy Ended Up Getting a Fine

If there’s one thing you can count on from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page, it’s that there are going to be plenty of stories about people parking like total idiots!

There’s no escape, friends!

But this person had enough and they decided to fight back.

Check out what went down.

That’s not a parking place! “In front of my flat there was a public parking, with just one line of perpendicular parking places and the road behind to access it. Obviously the last place was a bit cornered, so having all the space behind was crucial to move in and out the spot.

Ugh…

And obviously there was that one guy that used to park behind the last car. I saw people literally leaving the car there and call a taxi, not to deal with the guy. One day I had to park there, and after a while that guy parked behind me…but I saw him parking. Little did he know that my wife had another car parked somewhere else.

He wasn’t messing around!

So the petty revenge started. Step 1 I got my second car and parked it behind the guy’s car, literally blocking him there. Step 2 I called the police to tell them that the guy’s car was blocking mine in the parking, so to call him to remove his car ASAP (here in Malta is a common practice, to avoid giving fines) Step 3 I enjoyed watching from far the guy getting super upset from the call of police to remove the car, and the subsequent burst seeing that he was blocked too. Step 4 I went there to complain about his bad parking and he got furious

But wait, there’s more!

Step 5 I called the police again, saying that the guy refused to move his car, so they needed to come. Step 6 I amused myself listening to him calling to the police asking to come there, complaining about me and complaining about the car parked behind him. Step 7 I literally loved to see the police coming there, shut the guy up saying that he was getting fined and calling me to move my wife’s car. When my phone rang and I replied to the police from there, the police started laughing, the guy was super extra furious. I got fined for illegal parking too, 23 euro, that I was super happy to pay…The police were laughing about this story, and the guy stopped parking like a jerk.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person chimed in.

And this Reddit user nailed it.

This parking violator had to be stopped…and this guy took care of it!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.