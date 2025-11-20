A Homeowner’s Rude Neighbors Threw Garbage Into His Garden, So He Used It To Help Fertilize His Lawn

When life gives you lemons…you make lemonade!

And when a neighbor throws some garbage in your yard, you use it to make your lawn look good!

That’s what this guy did in this story from Reddit.

Check out what went down!

You’re going to throw your waste into my garden? Great! “My uncle’s neighbours really don’t him for literally no reason.

Who does this?!?!

One day he walked into his garden to find 3 plastic bags (the heavy duty ones you get dog food / cattle feed in) lying on his lawn, and he knew immediately where they were from since he only has one neighbour and the bags looked as if they had lazily been thrown over the shared fence. Two of the bags were filled with leaf litter and the other was full of apples that looked like they had been slightly eaten by worms (obviously the neighbours didn’t want to eat them). My uncle (let’s call him Flea) does all sorts of gardening in his spare time and he thought that the neighbours threw him their waste stuff for him to use, so he went around to their house and asked if they were the ones who threw him the leaf litter and the apples.

Now he was getting the message…

They shut the door in his face without answering, and it this point Flea realised they did it maliciously because they couldn’t be bothered to take their waste anywhere. Most of you probably know that leaf litter is great for keeping soil healthy, and my uncle realises this too, and decides to make compost from the leaves to use for his onions (he grows large onions for an annual competition, don’t ask…).

Sure, I’ll use that!

After he has a bag full of his homemade leaf litter fertiliser, he waits until one of the neighbours leaves for work, then goes out into his front garden and makes a big deal of spreading the fertiliser in front of the neighbour, exaggerating every slight movement and noise. With the apples, however, he decided to make (in combination with his own apples) some sort of beer / wine / cider hybrid and he also made sure that at least one of the neighbours saw him using their apples throughout the process. The drink was pretty good in the end, if not a bit strong… The icing on the cake for me though, is when he neatly folded up the plastic bags and left them piled in the neighbour’s garden with a rock on top of them, in which he etched the word “more”.”

You gotta love when rude people have their actions turned back around on them!

