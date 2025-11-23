A Hospital Worker Got Tired of Dealing With a Rude Coworker, So They Put Her in Her Place

Well, this brings back some bad memories of when I used to work in an office…

I’m referring to co-workers who somehow make every single day unpleasant.

Ugh!

This hospital worker knows all about it and she talked about how she put a fellow employee in her place after they got sick of her shenanigans.

Check out what went down!

Trying to be boss babe? Not with me. “Working in the social field (like health care, youth welfare and special needs) for many years now. Right now I work in a psychiatric clinic to further broaden my horizon and to prepare for additional exams and trainings. We got a new “hire” (a 1-year-internship with educational weeks off, designed for the age 16-26) and this person is someone I absolutely cannot stand.

Yikes…

She’s rude, she’s breaking every rule about how to interact with colleagues (especially older/more experienced ones), does disgusting stuff (like handing out food to patients without gloves and pawing it with her bare unwashed hands). I tried to be the graceful senior telling her in private, that stuff like this is absolutely disgusting and nasty and that she can feel lucky I’m telling her in a friendly manner, other colleagues would have torn her a new one. Because we have patients who are allowed to leave the ward for a while and some who are absolutely forbidden from leaving (cause they would be a risk to themselves or the public right now) we have a “bouncer position” at our door. At all times a colleague has to sit there and check who’s coming in and who wants to go out. Most people don’t like this part of the job, because it can feel isolated and you always have to ring someone to take over even if you just need a short pee break.

This woman was a horrible co-worker.

Every time I had a shift with “boss babe” I asked her to take over for a minute or two, so I could use the restroom or grab something I needed. Every time she said that she will do it and in the end left me hanging. Like she needed to prepare a meal for a patient (not giving them the food, just prepare!) and was gone for like 15-20 minutes. To but some butter and chocolate spread on 2 slices of toast. So either she’s too incompetent to fix a slice of bread or she’s a lazy person. I will let you guys judge. It got better. I learned many years ago to write the opening date on stuff I’m handing out. Like coffee cream, milk for cocoa, etc. But also on hygienic products like disinfectant wipes, cause they have to get discarded if they get too old. I sat at the door and she stormed out of the kitchen to berate me, that there were wipes which weren’t dated and that I should do this. And she had the audacity to do that in front of patients.

They were tired of dealing with this woman.

I later grabbed her and told her, that if she ever pulls that **** again (in front of patients) I will talk with our supervisor and she will get kicked out for not being compatible with this kind of work. Meaning, she would never get a job in (psychiatric) healthcare ever again, as long as it’s not wiping the floors. I later heard her also gossiping about colleagues and our orientation. Like duh, it’s nothing that should concern you, so shut the **** up. The best was 2 days I got to work and needed to search my shoes. The little “boss babe” liked my locker and just decided it’s hers now. Luckily I brought a good lock. Now the petty revenge: My locker is mine again and her stuff is locked in with my work shoes (which can be nasty at times) and if she wants it back she has to tell our supervisor why she thought it’s ok to just claim a locker that’s not hers, just cause she liked the position.”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

They weren’t about to let this co-worker keep treating people like this!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.