A Lawyer Shared Signs That Might Mean You’re On A Government Watchlist

Folks, we’re living in strange times…

And if you’re the kind of person who gets paranoid about the government watching you, you’re gonna want to listen to what this guy has to say!

He’s a lawyer named Ryan and he told TikTok viewers about six signs that he thinks could indicate that you’ve been added to a government watchlist.

Ryan started his video by saying, “You don’t need to be a criminal to end up on a government watchlist.”

He explained, “These lists aren’t just for terrorists or fugitives. They’re used to monitor people preemptively, hence the term predictive policing. You can land on one for being associated with people under investigation, attending the wrong protest, showing up in certain search history, facial recognition scans, or metadata. And they call it non-investigative subject status. No charges. No warrant. Just quiet surveillance.”

Ryan told TikTokkers they MIGHT be on government watchlists because of the following things.

He said, “You might get pulled over for extra screening at airports. So even if you have pre-check at TSA, you might be getting randomly questioned or delayed a lot.”

Next, he explained, “Your mail starts coming up missing or arriving damaged, especially legal paperwork, FOIA requests, or anything from advocacy groups. Interdiction teams don’t need probably cause, they just need suspicion.”

Ryan continued with his list and said, “Unmarked vehicles start showing up near your home but no one ever gets out. No contact, no confrontation. Just presence to let you know you’re visible.

He then explained, “Your friends, family, or coworkers might get quietly approached and asked about you. And you might not even hear about it unless somebody tells you. And trust me, when I tell you, they have very persuasive ways of preventing people from talking.”

The TikTokker continued, “You suddenly lose access to certain government systems. So maybe the IRS won’t verify your identity, or student aid glitches. You didn’t change anything, but the door just closes.”

Finally, Ryan said, “In some situations, your content might get restricted or flagged. No violations, no warnings. Your reach just vanishes.”

He added, “This is what soft surveillance looks like. There’s no knock on the door. No case number. Just quiet tracking, pattern recognition and data fusion until they decide you’re worth escalating.”

Check out the video.

Big Brother might be watching you…

