A Machine Operator Was Told He Had To Use His Vacation Time By A Certain Date Or He’d Lose It, So He Took Off Ten Fridays In A Row And Production Slowed Down Dramatically

Use it or lose it, baby!

When you hear that phrase when it comes to vacation time from work, you gotta get ‘er done!

Check out how this worker maliciously complied and took his vacation days the way he wanted to.

Vacation Management. “I was in my 20s and working as a Machine Operator in a union shop. I was the only one who could make that machine sing. Others could run it, but kicking out about 40% of what I could. The parts I made were crucial for the end product. I got 2 weeks of vacation a year, and my Foreman was a bit of a jerk. I put in for vacation time in the summer, declined. Again at Christmas, declined. Then he told me that I had to use all of it by the end of April, or I would lose it.

He asked for it!

So I put in 10 requests for 10 Fridays in a row. He had to approve it, as the Union rep backed me up. So what happens is that if overtime is required on a weekend, the Foreman takes the seniority list on a Friday afternoon and goes down the list until he gets enough people to agree to work Saturday. Sure enough, the first Friday I am off, he lines up a handful of people…except for me, since I wasn’t there to be asked. Since I wasn’t working Friday, the guy who ran the machine created a small pile of parts. Most of them were used Friday, and they ran out early on Saturday, which brought production to a halt.

Things were getting pretty messed up…

Monday morning, I get there, and there are NO PARTS. Again, the entire production line is stalled until I can kick some parts their way. As soon as I made a batch, there was someone waiting to rush them out to the floor. By Thursday, I had caught up on the backlog and had a small cushion of parts made. Sure enough, Friday rolls around, they run low, and Saturday they have nothing. The guys who were called in to work OT on Saturday spent the first part of their shift standing around and doing nothing.

Not his problem!

Foreman is getting roasted as the production volume is going up and down like a roller coaster. They tried to pin it on me, but the Union pointed out that he had denied my vacation and then told me to use it up. Foreman is in the grinder, and I heard through the grapevine that he was looking for a way to get rid of me…and then was told that if he did, then production would be slow all the time. That following summer, I put in for vacation, and it was approved immediately. I guess he learned his lesson.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user chimed in.

These folks learned just how valuable this worker was!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.