A Mom Picked Her Daughter Up From A Sleepover Because Her Friend’s Mom Took Her Phone Away

Every parent has different rules for their house and for houseguests…but that doesn’t mean that other parents have to respect those rules.

A mom named Bunny posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why she decided to pick up her daughter early from a slumber party.

Bunny asked viewers, “Am I the ******* for picking up my daughter from her slumber party because the mom kept taking her phone away from her?”

She explained, “That made me very uneasy. The first time she took the phone away was while they were eating. And my husband and I talked, and he was like, ‘It’s probably their family rules.’ I was like okay, whatever, I guess. Then, around bedtime, the mom came for the phone again.”

She added, “And that’s when I was like, absolutely not, we’re not doing this.”

Bunny said, “Phones are so much more than just a device these days. They’re a life line, they’re a connection, they’re a reach in the dark and someone respond.”

Bunny continued, “And you’re taking my daughter’s phone for me in a house where all I did was shake your hand at your front door, and now, my daughter’s just locked behind your house, and I can’t get ahold?”

She added, “Absolutely not. And so we text the mom that we were coming for her, and then she responded with, ‘Oh no she didn’t say anything to me, is everything okay?’ So I told her we’re actually uncomfortable that you keep taking the phone from her.”

Bunny then said, “And she wanted to go on about how it was a miscommunication. The only charger in the house was in blah, blah, blah. Whatever. I don’t care. This is not your device. You’re not taking their stuffed animals away, okay? Don’t take their device away.”

She added, “Her only connection to her parents, and you wanna remove that? Absolutely not.”

