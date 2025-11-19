A Mom Said Her Toddler Son Had A Great Time At An Arcade And She Didn’t Have To Spend Any Money

Now, this is a a genius move!

A mom named Caitlin posted a video on TikTok and shared a great parenting hack with all the moms and dads out there.

Caitlin brought her toddler son to an arcade so he could enjoy all the bright lights and noisy games without actually playing them.

In other words, it’s a cheap day out!

Caitlin told viewers, “Hot tip: Take your toddlers to the arcade.”

She explained, “I’ve spent zero money he doesn’t know what the hell is going on. This one opens at 8 a.m. and has a coffee shop, so we’ve been here for hours.”

Caitlin continued, “He’s just gonna climb on and off the same stuff, push the same buttons. I’m gonna spend zero dollars outside my $5 iced coffee. And we’re gonna kill a bunch of time.”

The TikTokker added, “Take your toddlers to the arcade. It’s almost free.”

In the video’s caption, Caitlin wrote, “Take your toddlers to the arcade and you might even get to sit for five minutes.”

Take a look at the video.

Now, this is an expert parenting hack!

