November 19, 2025 at 10:49 am

A Mom Said Her Toddler Son Had A Great Time At An Arcade And She Didn’t Have To Spend Any Money

by Matthew Gilligan

mom with her son

TikTok/@caitlin.emmaline

Now, this is a a genius move!

A mom named Caitlin posted a video on TikTok and shared a great parenting hack with all the moms and dads out there.

Caitlin brought her toddler son to an arcade so he could enjoy all the bright lights and noisy games without actually playing them.

In other words, it’s a cheap day out!

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@caitlin.emmaline

Caitlin told viewers, “Hot tip: Take your toddlers to the arcade.”

She explained, “I’ve spent zero money he doesn’t know what the hell is going on. This one opens at 8 a.m. and has a coffee shop, so we’ve been here for hours.”

Caitlin continued, “He’s just gonna climb on and off the same stuff, push the same buttons. I’m gonna spend zero dollars outside my $5 iced coffee. And we’re gonna kill a bunch of time.”

young boy in an arcade

TikTok/@caitlin.emmaline

The TikTokker added, “Take your toddlers to the arcade. It’s almost free.”

In the video’s caption, Caitlin wrote, “Take your toddlers to the arcade and you might even get to sit for five minutes.”

woman in an arcade

TikTok/@caitlin.emmaline

Take a look at the video.

@caitlin.emmaline

Take your toddlers to the arcade and you might even get to sit for 5 minutes #momsoftiktok #toddlersoftiktok #toddlermom #ocnj

♬ original sound – caitlin – midwife – mom

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer has an idea…

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 1.59.12 PM A Mom Said Her Toddler Son Had A Great Time At An Arcade And She Didnt Have To Spend Any Money

Another individual was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 1.59.20 PM A Mom Said Her Toddler Son Had A Great Time At An Arcade And She Didnt Have To Spend Any Money

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 1.59.32 PM A Mom Said Her Toddler Son Had A Great Time At An Arcade And She Didnt Have To Spend Any Money

Now, this is an expert parenting hack!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter