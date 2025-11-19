A Mom Wasn’t Happy That Her Daughter Had To Be Subservient To Male Students In A School Lesson About Life In Ancient Greece

I guess not all parents are on board with immersive group projects for their kids…

A mom named Nico posted a video on TikTok and explained why she isn’t happy about a school project that her daughter was supposed to take part in.

Nico said, “How would you feel if your 13-year-old daughter came home with a paper that said they wouldn’t be able to enter a classroom without a boy escort? And would be required to pick up after them every day? Because I can tell you how I feel about it.”

She continued, “My seventh grader’s social studies class is doing a simulation of the history and culture of Ancient Greece. Which is great. However, in the paper, it says that, by the way, females, to show their secondary position in Ancient Greek society, may only enter the classroom following a boy escort.”

Nico explained, “And only they must organize the city-state, each day.”

By “organize,” the TikTokker meant cleaning up the classroom.

She continued, “My daughter brought this directly to me upon getting home from school and told me that it made her uncomfortable and frustrated. Me being me, I would have made a big deal of this regardless.”

Nico then said, “But the fact that it is upsetting and making my child uncomfortable. It’s just so unnecessary and highly inappropriate.”

She continued, “They’re doing so many other cool things with this simulation experience. They get Greek names, are being shown how to wear Greek clothes. They’re going to be asked to act in a short drama, build temples to represent their city-states and Olympic events, and take part in intellectual discussions among other activities.”

Nico asked, “So why was this even necessary? And how would you feel about it?”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I will be talking to the school, the office was closed by the time my child got home from school. I’m honestly appalled. Who okay’d this?”

