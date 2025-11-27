A New Worker Wouldn’t Follow Security Precautions, So Other Employee Gave Him A Hard Time And He Only Lasted A Week

It’s pretty amazing how arrogant some folks can be when they start new jobs.

Don’t want to play, no problem. “I’ve worked in computer security for a very long time. A security policy that I’m sure most of the audience here is familiar with is that you always lock your computer when you walk away. Even if you’re an accountant or receptionist, you just can’t leave your machine unlocked ever. About 10 years ago my team would have fun with this. If you ran to the bathroom or even had a conversation with your back turned someone would sneak up to your computer and jump on the chat client or even email and say something silly or stupid like “Does anyone know the meaning of life” or some other random thing. A lot of the teams would do this and it was mostly harmless but also was supposed to “shame” you into remembering to lock your computer before you walk away, without reporting you to security for your formal reprimand (retraining -> write-ups -> disciplinary action -> job hunt). Everyone knew it was good-natured and when the messages went out everyone had a good laugh.

One day a new guy shows up and he leaves his computer unattended. I introduce myself, shake his hand, chat him up a bit and finally tell him he needs to lock his computer when he walks away, it’s company policy, he probably ignored that in the training but it’s a big deal. Sent him the documentation, because he thinks it’s stupid (again, we’re in the security umbrella). He says “whatever”. I shrug, walk away, and he walks away making a show of not locking his computer. He got multiple warnings over his first few weeks from his team and other, but was a complete jerk about it. After a while the team decides he’s had enough warnings (and started being granted access to sensitive stuff) and so he was fair game.

Not long after I walked by him on his way to the elevator atrium, so I know he’s going to be gone for a while. I sit down, find his email client and type out a silly message to his team’s DL and hit send. As I’m standing up he’s walking back, he finds me and demands to know what I was doing. I shrug, say “whatever” and walk away. Later that day his manager walks up and tells me that he explained the situation to his new employee, and that the new guy “didn’t want to play that game” and was considering reporting me to security for impersonating him. Really? Okay. No problem, Mr Manager (we were on very good terms), we will not play “the game” with your newbie. I will follow standard procedures. I got my team and a few others on chat to tell them that under no circumstances should anybody fire a message from him when they saw his computer unlocked. No “shame” reminders for newbie. Just follow the standard procedure.

Almost 50 security violation tickets were logged in the next two days. [his desk happened to be closer to the elevator atrium, break room, and bathrooms so a lot of normal traffic] He was in security retraining the following Monday. We were in an open floor plan and I could see how mad he was talking to his manager and gesturing in my direction quite a bit. Not my fault, I had only opened two tickets. His manager asked me to let up. Sorry, just following standard procedure, if I don’t report these violations, I’m liable. Dude’s computer was locked for the rest of that Monday only. The following day as I walked by, there was his email, for all eyes to see and newbie nowhere to be found… He happened to be getting coffee, which was my destination as well, and I told I noticed he forgot to lock his computer. He cussed me out and speed-walked back. The damage was done. He’d already had a dozen tickets opened by others. And the security policy had changed at some point. Now it was a quick retraining then straight to disciplinary action (no write-up). He had to attend a meeting with his boss, director, and some security folks (I would find out much later that he got put on a security related PIP). He was gone in a week. No one was out to ruin anyone’s career here, but if you want to work in security and flagrantly violate policy because… I don’t know why, well, you don’t belong there.”

