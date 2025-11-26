He Got Sick Of Hearing A Patient Complain About How Things Were Going In A Waiting Room, So He Passed Gas as They Walked By Her

Well, this is one way to get back at someone who gets on your nerves…

Old people at the hospital. “I’m here in the hospital waiting room, waiting on a parent to get a routine procedural test done. My parent has several health issues and I’m here to be their assistant, bag holder, document holder, etc. My parent uses a wheelchair as well. Anyways, we were told some pretty harsh news and they’re running tests to ensure my parent’s body can withstand the emergency surgery required. My parent physically looks “fine”, no missing limbs or hair, just thin. We were told to expect a 2½ hour wait for this first test but fortunately they took us after 20 mins due to the severity of my parent’s condition.

Some random old lady, henceforth referred to as OH (for Old Hag) has done the following since my parent has gone in for the test: Snapped her fingers at a passing nurse about to go on her break to stop her and rant. Ranted about this being a private hospital and “that wheelchair person” got to go in before her is NOT FAIR TO HER. Ranted about how she’s paying for this (aren’t we all?) and expects to be treated better.

Hasn’t eaten breakfast like that’s somehow someone else’s fault. Talked about how she was a lecturer at a “tertiary institution” for 20 years and expects to be treated better. Talked about someone she knew committed ******* because they didn’t receive “appropriate medical care” or something so. Went back to listening to that AI baby slop on Facebook at full volume. The orderlies were nice enough to bring her something to eat and suddenly she changed completely on them. Suddenly they’re the nicest people she ever met, God bless them etc etc. SHE STILL HASN’T BEEN SEEN. My parent came out a few mins ago from the test. Another patient went in for the test to be done.

I’m suddenly wondering if OH is just very hangry. Anyways, after waiting a while, it was time to pay. The seating area is in a pretty narrow hallway and I have to pass right in front her to the pay point.

I let one rip, while in front her, silent and deadly. It brings me great joy to hear her suddenly start coughing. Anyway, I get sent upstairs with some documents for the doctor to check for my parent. I deliver them and get sent to sit outside. Imagine my surprise seeing the OH come up with her documents too. And there I am, sitting in the last available seat. I mean mugged her the entire time. **** you, OH.”

This isn’t the kind of revenge that you hear about every day!

