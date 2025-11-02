A Pregnant Woman Shared A Video On TikTok Of Her Husband Forgetting Her Birthday

Uh oh…this doesn’t look good…

A TikTokker named Haley took to the social media platform and showed folks why she wasn’t thrilled with her husband…

Because he forgot her birthday!

And, to top it off, Haley is pregnant, so you know emotions are definitely running high in that household.

In the video’s text overlay, Haley wrote, “Let’s see if my husband remembers that today is my birthday…”

Haley then walked viewers through what was supposed to be her big day.

At 6:30, she made breakfast for her and her kids.

At 7 a.m., she put up a decoration to try to to job her husband’s memory, but it didn’t do any good.

In the video’s caption, Haley told viewers what she asked her husband for for her birthday. It included, breakfast in bed, an easy morning with a warm bath ready, time to get ready away from the kids, and a manicure.

At 11 a.m., she informed folks that her husband forgot the breakfast portion of her birthday…or he just ignored it.

Haley’s day slogged on and she later said in a text overlay, “Doesn’t seem like a manicure is planned for today either.”

At 12:30 p.m., she said that she thought her husband totally forgot about her special day because he still hadn’t said anything to her about it yet.

She later added, “One of my biggest pet peeves is when someone spends the morning of a holiday to rush and go get a last-minute present instead of planning ahead of time.”

Haley continued, “12:40: Turns out he had run a call.”

And then, “5:30: Randomly drove off and said, ‘Will be a little bit having to go to get your surprise. Please don’t fuss, but had to be a same-day thing. Couldn’t be pre-planned.'”

Haley asked viewers, “Do you think he forgot or has a real surprise up his sleeve?”

TikTok/@haleybrookshouse

@haleybrookshouse *Temporarily turn off my comments because it’s a bit overwhelming and I need to put less stress on baby – but don’t get me wrong, I do agree with most of you!! For reference – Here is my yearly bday wish list that I’ve told him the past 10 years🤞🏼 – Breakfast in bed – Easy morning with a warm bath ready – Time to get myself ready without the kids on me – Manicure – Only items off the wishlist I sent him weeks ago so that he doesn’t waste money on random things we don’t need . . . #happybirthday #mybirthday #reallife #tbd #fyp ♬ It’s My Party – Lesley Gore

Haley posted a follow-up video and showed viewers what the “big surprise” was…

A two-liter of Dr. Pepper, a pizza, and a bag of chips.

In the video’s caption, Haley wrote, “Facts. Be single, a lesbian, or choose someone who understands your love language. Because this sucks. ”

Ouch!

Her husband’s probably gonna be in the dog house for a while…

