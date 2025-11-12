A Russian Woman Berated Him At The Store, But Little Does She Know He Doesn’t Even Work There

There’s nothing worse than an irate customer…

Except when it’s an irate customer who thinks you’re the manager, and you’re not!

This person had to deal with a pretty crazy encounter and it ended up giving him an epic moment in an otherwise typical day.

Let’s get into it…

This encounter happen to me 5 hours ago

I am a Banker and usually wear the standard suit and tie when I go to work. I say usually because on occasion the AC unit at my branch goes down from time to time and our manager doesn’t enforce the dress code when its 95 degrees outside and the AC is down. On those occasions we can leave our blazers at home and roll up the selves of our button downs. On once such day I had plans to meet up with friend of mine at a CVS thats a little far from me but I didn’t mind the trip.

It was her last day as she finally got a grown up job in finance after a few months out of college and we wanted to celebrate a bit.

Let’s set the scene…

So I came to that CVS a little early so I had to wait maybe 15 min for my friends final shift to be over so we can go and grab some food.

I didn’t have much to do so I guess I was just doing some window shopping, not really interested in buying anything but did wanna see what they had on sale. A few of the people that work there knew me and spoke to me for a bit since my friend was working there through out all of college and is friends with a few of them outside of work where our paths crossed. To the outside observer I guess a guy dressed semi professionally talking to employees at this CVS it might seem like I am the manager or something since a few people came up to me asking me where I can find this or that product. Since I was looking around I knew some of the answers so I just told them where to go and didn’t go into detail about me not even being an employee. A Middle aged Russian woman comes up to me. This woman just screamed off the boat. She had a thick accent, she was wearing fake designer everything and had a attitude, like every second extra I take to answer her is a precious second I took from her super important life. She asked me where the ” big bottled water is ?”. Since I just passed it two aisles ago I told her and just went on looking around waiting for my friend who is just changing in back.

Seemed like the nice thing to do, right?

Next thing I know I hear shouting in the front of the store so like a few others I slowly walk towards the noise to see whats going on. It was the same Russian lady screaming her lungs out at the poor new cashier who only started a few weeks ago and was in training to replace my friend. This lady was screaming because she wanted to buy two cases of water with a coupon she had. This coupon would have given her those two cases for 40% off maybe saving her at most $2. But she was making a scene to the point where this new girls eyes were already watering and this woman acted like she is losing thousands of dollars. The reason for this is that her coupon expired 4 months prior and she didn’t see the date. At one point this woman looks around and spots me and in a angry rage basically runs to me and starts screaming. The convo goes a bit like this: Lady: That girl is stupid she does not know how to do her job. You, come and get her away from me. Me: Ma ‘am Im sorry but I don’t Wo—– Lady: (cuts me off) I am talking now you will listen to me and when I am done you will help me. Lady: I thought this was a big store not some little market place, when I come with a coupon I want it used. Me: OK, But I don’t Wo—- Lady (cuts me off again) What did I just say ?!? when I am talking to you do not interrupt. At this point some off the other employees who know me are half in shock and some of the others who I know pretty well are trying to hold back a grin since they know I dont work there and wanna see what I will do. Lady: I came with this coupon as you can see it says $40% off and that idiot cashier is saying its no good Me: My I talk? Lady : What? Me: The coupon you are pretty much pressing against my face says valid until 3/24/2019. Also I don;t wor—— Lady: (cuts me off for the 3rd and final time) You are lying if you wanted to you can take it and give me the discount but you don’t want to because you are disgusting corrupt pig who shouldn’t even have this job. She immediately takes her phone, calls her husband and in Russian starts screaming over the phone pretty much saying that I am a moron, I’m full of shit, my mother didn’t raise me right and that my mom and dad are even probably related so I didn’t come out right.

So… I am in fact Russian myself.

Plot twist!

I don’t have any kind of a accent because I came to America when I was 2yo but I was still raised in Russian and am fluent. At this point the stuff she was saying got me seeing a little red so I took this ladies phone. And in Russian said to her husband excuse me sir but I suspect that your wife is in fact the inbreed moron as she has been screaming at me for the last 5 min without letting me get a word in so I can tell her I don’t even work here!!!!!! She came in the store with an expired coupon that would save her $3 and is about to commit murder because she cant read the part that says it expired 4 months ago. If she needs the saving so bad maybe she should stop buying bootleg designer it might save her the extra $3 she needs. Good luck to you in life sir if she is this shameless in public god help you at home. Then I hung up the phone. Her mouth with about to hit the floor she was speechless. I think partly due to the fact that I had the nerve to do that and the other part was because I actually understood everything she was saying and replied in Russian. I handed her the phone reached into my pocket took out $3 that I got back as change from buying lunch earlier in the day and slowly dropped them on the floor in front of her face. In english I said if you that poor and mentally disabled I don’t mind helping so pick it up and enjoy your water. I turned around and walked towards the door where my friend was waiting and watching in shock. I walked out with the the swagger of Clooney and Dicaprio combined knowing I just put that lady in her place better then anyone ever will.

Epic win!

The few people that were around watching were mostly smiling some of the younger ones cheered me on. Just before I started writing this I got off the phone with my friend who was texting her now ex co-workers about all this. They said after I left this woman was in shock for a good few min. Her husband kept calling but she didnt answer she was just looking around embarrassed AF as everyone was looking at her. Then she picked up the $3 I threw down for her and slowly started walking towards the door.

Let’s get into the comments.

