A “Sad Beige” Mom’s Young Daughter Wanted To Brighten Up Her Bedroom With Color

Kids need a little bit of color and excitement in their lives, right?

You better believe it!

And now, this mom knows all about it…

Her name is McKenna and she took to TikTok to show viewers how her daughter wanted to spice up her bedroom with some flavor!

The video shows McKenna’s daughter picking out a pink blanket to put on her bed.

McKenna asked her, “Why did you make your bed like this?”

The little girl responded, “Because I want the colors.”

McKenna told her that her choices were “beautiful.”

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “My daughter not so subtly telling me she’s sick of me being a sad beige mom.”

Take a look at the video.

This little girl is tired of all the beige and she wanted to liven things up!

