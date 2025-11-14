November 14, 2025 at 2:48 am

A “Sad Beige” Mom’s Young Daughter Wanted To Brighten Up Her Bedroom With Color

by Matthew Gilligan

young child in her room

TikTok/@mckennajayciee

Kids need a little bit of color and excitement in their lives, right?

You better believe it!

And now, this mom knows all about it…

Her name is McKenna and she took to TikTok to show viewers how her daughter wanted to spice up her bedroom with some flavor!

child holding a blanket

TikTok/@mckennajayciee

The video shows McKenna’s daughter picking out a pink blanket to put on her bed.

McKenna asked her, “Why did you make your bed like this?”

The little girl responded, “Because I want the colors.”

young child in her bedroom

TikTok/@mckennajayciee

McKenna told her that her choices were “beautiful.”

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “My daughter not so subtly telling me she’s sick of me being a sad beige mom.”

girl in her bedroom

TikTok/@mckennajayciee

Take a look at the video.

@mckennajayciee

is she roasting me? #sadbeigemom idolikecolors! #pinklovinggirl #makeyourbed #toddlersoftiktok

♬ original sound – Mckenna | sad beige mom

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.17.55 AM A Sad Beige Moms Young Daughter Wanted To Brighten Up Her Bedroom With Color

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.18.06 AM A Sad Beige Moms Young Daughter Wanted To Brighten Up Her Bedroom With Color

And this viewer has an idea…

Screenshot 2025 10 17 at 8.18.31 AM A Sad Beige Moms Young Daughter Wanted To Brighten Up Her Bedroom With Color

This little girl is tired of all the beige and she wanted to liven things up!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter