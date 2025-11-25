A Scientific Study Showed That Playing “The Legend of Zelda” Can Be Good For Your Mental Health

It’s safe to say that most of us are looking for ways to improve our mental health, right?

You betcha!

Well, today might be your lucky day.

A TikTokker named Pandora posted a video and explained how playing a video game might be one way to accomplish that goal.

In her viral video, Pandora cited a study titled, “Effects of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Studio Ghibli Films on Young People’s Sense of Exploration, Calm, Mastery and Skill, Purpose and Meaning, and Overall Happiness in Life: Exploratory Randomized Controlled Study.”

She told viewers, “Scientists say that playing Zelda can boost your mental health.”

Pandora continued, “In the study of over 500 post-graduate students, half the participants were asked to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And half of them were also asked to watch Studio Ghibli films like My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service.”

She continued, “What they found was those who’d played Zelda reported significantly higher happiness scores. And if they’d also watched the Studio Ghibli movies, their scores went even higher.”

Pandora added, “They say this is mostly due to increased feelings of exploration, calm, mastery, and meaning.”

