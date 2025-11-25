November 25, 2025 at 6:55 am

A Scientific Study Showed That Playing “The Legend of Zelda” Can Be Good For Your Mental Health

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about video games

TikTok/@pandoradewan

It’s safe to say that most of us are looking for ways to improve our mental health, right?

You betcha!

Well, today might be your lucky day.

A TikTokker named Pandora posted a video and explained how playing a video game might be one way to accomplish that goal.

woman talking about mental health

TikTok/@pandoradewan

In her viral video, Pandora cited a study titled, “Effects of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Studio Ghibli Films on Young People’s Sense of Exploration, Calm, Mastery and Skill, Purpose and Meaning, and Overall Happiness in Life: Exploratory Randomized Controlled Study.”

She told viewers, “Scientists say that playing Zelda can boost your mental health.”

Pandora continued, “In the study of over 500 post-graduate students, half the participants were asked to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And half of them were also asked to watch Studio Ghibli films like My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service.”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@pandoradewan

She continued, “What they found was those who’d played Zelda reported significantly higher happiness scores. And if they’d also watched the Studio Ghibli movies, their scores went even higher.”

Pandora added, “They say this is mostly due to increased feelings of exploration, calm, mastery, and meaning.”

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@pandoradewan

Take a look at the video.

@pandoradewan

Are you a fan of Zelda? And what’s your favourite Studio Ghibli film? #zelda #studioghibli #mentalhealth #sciencenews #psychology

♬ Kokiri Forest (From “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time”) – Ocarina Ensemble Version – David Erick Ramos

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 10 23 at 8.16.35 AM A Scientific Study Showed That Playing The Legend of Zelda Can Be Good For Your Mental Health

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 23 at 8.17.07 AM A Scientific Study Showed That Playing The Legend of Zelda Can Be Good For Your Mental Health

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 23 at 8.17.33 AM A Scientific Study Showed That Playing The Legend of Zelda Can Be Good For Your Mental Health

Give it a shot!

It might do you some good!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter