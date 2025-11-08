November 8, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A Service Dog Owner Wasn’t Allowed Into A Store With Her Pet, So She Threatened To Call The Police

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with a service dog

TikTok/@theserviceflower

This is the kind of video that gets peoples’ blood boiling.

A TikTokker posted a video of a service dog owner being denied entry to a store with her animal, and it got a lot of people talking.

woman with a service dog

TikTok/@theserviceflower

In the video, the woman was stopped on the way into a store by an employee. The woman told the worker that her dog was a service animal and the employee asked her for identification to prove that the dog was indeed a service animal.

The woman told the worker, “There is no ID for service dogs. That’s illegal you can’t ask for that.”

Another worker at the store stepped in and the woman told them, “She’s asking me for an ID when legally there’s no ID. Yes, she’s a service dog. She’s a cardiac alert dog, there’s no ID. You legally can’t ask for that by Federal Law.”

She added, “You can ask if it’s a service dog and you can ask what task she’s trained to provide. And she is a cardiac alert dog. You can’t ask for anything else. That’s not like a business preference thing, that’s a Federal law.”

service dog in a store

TikTok/@theserviceflower

Her arguments getting her nowhere, the woman said, “Okay, well, you might have to speak to the cops in a minute because this is an access issue. This is disability rights. You guys realize that, right?”

The TikTokker walked out of the store and filmed a sign on the front door that clearly shows that service dogs are welcome inside the premises.

The poster on the door reads, “Service dogs are trained to do work or perform a task for persons with disabilities. Comfort and/or emotional support animals are not service animals, and are not recognized by the ADA.”

woman with a service dog

TikTok/@theserviceflower

Check out the video.

@theserviceflower

Heh. Well yall will see this vlog out soon😂 #viral #accessibility #fyp #servicedog

♬ original sound – The Service Flower

TikTokkers spoke up.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 5.29.07 PM A Service Dog Owner Wasnt Allowed Into A Store With Her Pet, So She Threatened To Call The Police

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 5.29.22 PM A Service Dog Owner Wasnt Allowed Into A Store With Her Pet, So She Threatened To Call The Police

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 10 12 at 5.29.47 PM A Service Dog Owner Wasnt Allowed Into A Store With Her Pet, So She Threatened To Call The Police

It seems like a lot of people don’t know the laws when it comes to service animals…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter