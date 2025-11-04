A Shopper Was Mistaken For A Target Manager, So They Played Along And Kicked A Rude Customer Out Of The Store

Folks, get ready to LOL…

I don’t work here, but I am banning you from the store. “This just happened 20 minutes ago, and I’m still laughing about it . I was in the bullseye store with the red vests and shirts. I was picking up a few office supplies. I manage three restaurants and one of the office’s supplies ran low on staples and printing paper and the supply truck won’t be in til the end of the month.

I gathered the items I needed and headed to the check lanes . I heard a banshee like shrill screaming ” Hey , hey you, !” I look around and this lady has a person Who REALLY does work there cornered and the poor girl looked to be on the verge of tears . SC : Screaming customer Re: Real Employee Me: yours truly SC: YES! YOU! Mr. Manager , come here and discipline your employee she refuses to help me and was very rude and called me some very bad names. Now I Have read enough of these I don’t work here posts and always wondered why no does this . So I gave it a shot…

Me to RE: Is this true ? Were you rude to this lovely piece of humanity ? (which made the her kind of giggle) RE: No I just told her I am on my way home , I just finished my shift . If she needs help , she can ask someone else who would be more than happy and clocked in. When I told her this she reached for me, I backed off . I don’t like strangers touching me . And I never insulted her . SC: (High pitched shrill that would shatter crystal) LIAR! You called me all sorts of bad words . When I find my husband he will have you fired if you don’t do something about it.

Me: Lady I am the district manager. I will ask you to calm down if you don’t I am going to have to ask you to leave the store. SC: WHAAT!? Well I am just very upset you stupid ****. It’s been most stressful. In all my years I have never been treated so horribly . Me: Ma’am I’m sorry but you aren’t settling down I am going to have to ask you excuse yourself from the premises or be escorted by security (pull out my phone speed dial missed my messages )… SC: But my husband…. Me: go to customer service desk page your husband and tell him you will be waiting outside for him while he does the shopping. Now leave this store immediately . (I pretend to talk to security on the phone ) Yes we have an unruly customer who needs to be escorted from the store. SC throws what she has on the floor and leaves screaming yelling threatening to sue and shut the store down. I turn to RE and ask if she is ok. She tells me yeah . She didn’t know I was in the store but glad I was . Re: I hope I’m not in any trouble , I just worked a double shift I just want to go home . I am extremely tired and hungry.

Me: Nah your not in trouble . I don’t even work here . After a second or two it sinks in what I said and RE begins to laughing uncontrollably. I told her I manage the restaurant up the street and she is welcome to come in and have a free meal on my dime. As I leave for the restaurant I walk through the parking lot and see the screaming banshee customer sitting in a pick up truck on her cell phone. I could hear her muffled screams and crying and figure I better get the hell outta dodge. RE did come in to the restaurant to thank me . I told her the offer for the free meal is still good. She took me up on it but tipped the server really well even though it was a free meal. We talked and laughed about the banshee and she laughed even harder when I told her RE about seeing her sitting in the truck. I told her this is definitely going on reddit . Re says she loves these posts and will be looking for it . So, hey Kate if you’re reading this you are Reddit famous now , maybe someone will turn this into a youtube video LOL.”

