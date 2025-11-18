A Spanish Teacher Talked With Her Her Students About How Little Her Stipend Payments Are For A Whole School Year

Well, this is kind of depressing…

A Spanish teacher named Maestra posted a video on TikTok that saw her talking to her students about how much money she makes in stipends from her school.

The teacher told her students that the stipend she receives as payment covers almost the whole school year, from August until June.

She then asked them how much they think she gets paid.

The students threw out a bunch of numbers, ranging from $1,200 to $30,000.

And then she shocked them with the actual number…

A whopping $165.

The kids, like the rest of us, were understandably shocked.

Take a look at the video.

Let’s all say it together…

TEACHERS DESERVE TO BE PAID MORE!

