November 18, 2025 at 6:46 am

A Spanish Teacher Talked With Her Her Students About How Little Her Stipend Payments Are For A Whole School Year

by Matthew Gilligan

teacher with her students

TikTok/@maestra.mcghee

Well, this is kind of depressing…

A Spanish teacher named Maestra posted a video on TikTok that saw her talking to her students about how much money she makes in stipends from her school.

woman talking to students

TikTok/@maestra.mcghee

The teacher told her students that the stipend she receives as payment covers almost the whole school year, from August until June.

She then asked them how much they think she gets paid.

teacher with her students

TikTok/@maestra.mcghee

The students threw out a bunch of numbers, ranging from $1,200 to $30,000.

And then she shocked them with the actual number…

A whopping $165.

The kids, like the rest of us, were understandably shocked.

teacher talking to her students

TikTok/@maestra.mcghee

Take a look at the video.

@maestra.mcghee

Even (ESPECIALLY) the students think we deserve more 🙃 #teachersoftiktok #teachertok #teacherlife #teachersalary #teacherstruggles #maestra #maestrosdetiktok #maestradeespañol

♬ original sound – maestra.mcghee

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 9.40.30 AM A Spanish Teacher Talked With Her Her Students About How Little Her Stipend Payments Are For A Whole School Year

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 9.40.47 AM A Spanish Teacher Talked With Her Her Students About How Little Her Stipend Payments Are For A Whole School Year

And this viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 9.41.01 AM A Spanish Teacher Talked With Her Her Students About How Little Her Stipend Payments Are For A Whole School Year

Let’s all say it together…

TEACHERS DESERVE TO BE PAID MORE!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter