A Substitute Teacher Mistook Him For A Student, So She Sent This Maintenance Man To The Principal’s Office For Being Tardy

Some teachers just don’t listen to what their students have to say.

This maintenance man was mistaken by a substitute teacher as a student. When he tried to explain that he works there, she sent him to the principal’s office.

Read below for the full story.

I do work here.

I just started working at a high school as a maintenance person.

This was in the early 80’s, I had permission from the shop teacher to use the welder for doing repairs.

I was a 20-year-old long-haired male. I walked into the classroom, and there was a substitute teacher. Never seen her before.

She started berating me for being late to class.

The substitute teacher didn’t listen to him and sent him to the office.

I tried to explain to her that I was an employee.

She was having none of that and used the intercom to call the office and let them know she was sending down a student for being late.

I walked into the office and announced I was the tardy student. lol.

I ended up years later, being the facilities director of the school district.

From a “tardy student” to a district director, not bad!

It’s a small price to pay for being youthful-looking.

