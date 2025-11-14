A Substitute Teacher Mistook Him For A Student, So She Sent This Maintenance Man To The Principal’s Office For Being Tardy

Some teachers just don’t listen to what their students have to say.

This maintenance man was mistaken by a substitute teacher as a student. When he tried to explain that he works there, she sent him to the principal’s office.

I do work here. I just started working at a high school as a maintenance person. This was in the early 80’s, I had permission from the shop teacher to use the welder for doing repairs. I was a 20-year-old long-haired male. I walked into the classroom, and there was a substitute teacher. Never seen her before. She started berating me for being late to class.

I tried to explain to her that I was an employee. She was having none of that and used the intercom to call the office and let them know she was sending down a student for being late. I walked into the office and announced I was the tardy student. lol. I ended up years later, being the facilities director of the school district.

It’s a small price to pay for being youthful-looking.

