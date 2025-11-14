A Substitute Teacher Mistook Him For A Student, So She Sent This Maintenance Man To The Principal’s Office For Being Tardy
Some teachers just don’t listen to what their students have to say.
This maintenance man was mistaken by a substitute teacher as a student. When he tried to explain that he works there, she sent him to the principal’s office.
Read below for the full story.
I do work here.
I just started working at a high school as a maintenance person.
This was in the early 80’s, I had permission from the shop teacher to use the welder for doing repairs.
I was a 20-year-old long-haired male. I walked into the classroom, and there was a substitute teacher. Never seen her before.
She started berating me for being late to class.
The substitute teacher didn’t listen to him and sent him to the office.
I tried to explain to her that I was an employee.
She was having none of that and used the intercom to call the office and let them know she was sending down a student for being late.
I walked into the office and announced I was the tardy student. lol.
I ended up years later, being the facilities director of the school district.
From a “tardy student” to a district director, not bad!
