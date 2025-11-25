A Succesful Businessman Hosted A High School Reunion At His House, And Pretended He Didn’t Know The Guy Who Used To Bully Him And His Friend

Now, this is how petty revenge is done!

“I have no idea who you are” at class reunion. “My high school class had our 25th reunion over Labor Day weekend. We hadn’t managed to put together a reunion since our sparsely attended 5 year. We went to a small college prep school, our class had 72 kids, where everybody knew each other and because it was small you could bounce between activities so there weren’t a lot of cliques. High school was mostly fine for my best friend John (names changed) and I except for one guy named Tom who wasn’t so much a bully as much as a just a general jerk to the smarter kids in the class.

He constantly made jokes at our expense and ‘pranked‘ us with things like creating a bunch of fake invites to a fake party at my parent‘s house or starting a rumor that he had seen John kissing a girl who wasn’t straight. John founded a company in his late 20s and has done very very well for himself. He (and to some extent myself) have raised a lot of money for local charity over the years and recently he spearheaded the construction of a STEM center to be jointly run by several area schools including our high school. His name got put on the building.

This has given him a pretty public profile and made him somewhat locally famous. (Yes, his parents had some money but he has far outpaced them). His company has a marketing assistant that has helped get his name in the news, including being featured by our high school’s alumni newsletters and social media. They also mange his social media accounts because he gave up a few years ago due to time and professionalism. All this has nothing to do with ego, he is an awesome guy but knows that his company’s profile and revenue has risen with / because of his personal profile.

Tom has, since college, always been kind of a flashy, self promoting grifter / get rich quick guy. Because of social media, I know he first tried to be a white rapper / DJ in the early 2000’s then has bounced from car sales, to some Real Estate investing thing that sounded like mortgage fraud (I’m in construction and so I can recognize that stuff), to some PE sounding investment group and now has some crypto bro thing going on. Through the years he has heavily promoted himself on social media and even tried to do the whole ‘Pay me to teach you investment strategy’ thing. He even DM’d me several times with ‘investment opportunities’ to which I never responded. Fast forward to last weekend. John hosted a part of the reunion at his house/ barn (he has several acres), about 50 alumni plus spouses and a probably 20 kids showed up. John and I, our spouses and a few friends pretty much camped out on chairs on a side patio and mostly didn’t bother to mingle. We were all drinking and catching up.

Mid-evening Tom came over to us to glad hand John. John stayed calm and exchanged general pleasantries but quickly Tom launched into some bull **** ‘You know you have done well but you could make a lot more money in crypto’. John interrupted him with “I’m sorry, I didn’t catch who you are here with. Is your wife one of our classmates?” You could tell Tom was a bit taken back “ No man! I’m Tom ____. We were classmates! Don’t you remember I used to razz you?”

John scratched his head and said “Not really. I think I have a pretty good memory of our class but I don’t remember you at all.“ Then John got serious while giving a small wave to the event planner (Ashley) nearby “Listen, I get approached all the time like this because of my business, I get it, but this is my home and a private event.” Then looking at Ashley “Hey, can you take a moment to verify the guest list? I’m not sure what’s going on here. Thanks.” Ashley then addressed Tom while giving him a big fake smile ”Right this way sir. We just need to just verify your ID against the guest list. I’m sorry, I hope you understand.“ Tom followed her off in a bit of a huff. John sat back down while giving me a wink and then said to the group “It’s unfortunate, I have to be careful.“ Someone else piped up “Yeah that was Tom, he was in our class.” John kinda shrugged and said “Huh, must not have interacted with him much.“ then changed the subject 20 or so minutes later Tom returned with a classmate who had largely organized the weekend and had been friends with him in HS. She said “I hear you said you don’t remember Tom. He was in our class for all 4 years, he played on the football team.“

John again shrugged and said “I’m sorry, sometimes people just fail to leave an impression on me. I hope you enjoy my home and have a lovely weekend.“ At that, he turned to his wife and said “Now let’s go check on the important people, make sure the kids a having fun.“ (If you missed this, the kids are the important people.) John texted me a few minutes later “That was fun.””

