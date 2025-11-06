A Target Customer Talked About the Frustrating Experience She Had With an Employee When She Tried to Buy Discounted Champagne

Here we go again, folks…

It’s another customer service horror story from TikTok!

This time, a woman took to the social media platform to tell viewers how a trip to a Target store to buy some champaign went sideways in a hurry.

The TikTokker said that she tried to buy a bottle of champagne after learning that it was supposed to be on sale for 30% off.

She decided to buy the champagne on the Target website and pick it up at the store to get the discount.

But then a Target employee intervened…

She told viewers, “I am met with hostility, like full on. ‘We don’t price match.’ My immediate thought is that this ain’t price match. This isn’t like your competitor and you want your business. But this is your store, your location price, and I literally can buy it here and pick up this bottle here. Why would I pay $22 more when I can literally buy it on my phone right here?”

The worker again told the TikTokker that they didn’t price match and they added that she’d have to wait two hours to pick up her order.

Frustrated, she found another worker at the store…but this employee wasn’t much better.

She said that there were cold bottles of champagne in a refrigerator in the store, but the worker gave her a bottle that she said was “literally hot.”

The woman asked if she could get a cold bottle instead and the worker replied, “No, ma’am. If you wanted one of the cold ones, you should come into the store, get one in the fridge, and pay full price for it.”

Wow…

Check out the video.

@al91786 My @target experience LOL but I actually was so upset ♬ original sound – al

TikTokkers spoke up.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer was shocked.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

You can go ahead and file this worker’s customer service under the TERRIBLE category.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!