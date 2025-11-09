A Target Shopper Noticed an Item Had a Cheaper Price Tag Underneath a Higher One

What in tarnation is going on here?!?!

A Target shopper named Megan posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers something pretty surprising…

And it all had to do with price tags on items in the store.

Megan told viewers, “Okay, the rumors are true about Target prices. This cardigan, you probably think it’s maybe $20 or so.”

She added, “Regular Target prices. $40.”

Megan then showed viewers that the original price tag underneath the current price tag was lower.

Megan showed viewers another item in the store and said, “This thing right here, what is this, a skirt? It’s $30. Let’s see what it used to be.”

The TikTokker peeled back the sticker and said, “$25. This dress, oh, my gosh. This dress is actually so cute.”

Megan added, “$40 was $35. I’m done. I’m fed up. They just want our money. I have to thrift for the rest of my life.”

Here’s the video.

@meganpopplewellbice didn’t buy a single piece of clothing today bc of this 😭😭 ♬ original sound – Megan Bice

This sounds a bit sketchy, don’t you think?

