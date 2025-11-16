A Teacher Refused To Teach Her Students Because They Wouldn’t Participate

This is what we like to refer to as MATCHING ENERGY.

A teacher posted a video and showed TikTok viewers how she reacted when her students weren’t paying attention to her when she was trying to get through to them.

The teacher tried to get her students involved by asking them about math problems…but none of the kids in the classroom were too interested in participating…

The text overlay on the video reads, “These are 11th and 12th graders. They have calculators in front of them. And they not even trying.”

She asked the students, “So, don’t none of y’all got nothing to say no more?” Y’all just gonna look at me? Some of y’all even got calculators on your desk. And y’all not even punching it in your calculator?”

She added, “All right, bet.”

The teacher continued, “So I’m gonna stop right here. Y’all are gonna figure this out and your paper’s due at the end of the period for a quiz grade. Y’all have each other, but you can’t ask me for jack diddly squat. You got your notes and you got each other. When y’all wanna be students, then you’ll get a teacher. Until then, you’re on your own.”

She added, “Good luck.”

In another text overlay, she wrote, “Now they realize they messed up and need my help.”

A student approached her while she sat at her desk and she said, “You mean when I was up there and trying to help y’all and y’all didn’t want to say nothing about what was 9 x 4 and now you want me to help you? Like when y’all become students, then I become a teacher. But y’all don’t got a teacher today because none of my students showed up in class today.”

She continued, “So y’all are on your own. You know what? Let me show y’all what y’all look like to me.”

The teacher sat in her desk and then said, “I’m giving back that same energy so you can go take a seat. You can rely on your classmates and we’ll try this again tomorrow. Appreciate you, thanks.”

