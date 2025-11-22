A Teenager Was Treated Rudely By A Bank Teller, So He Didn’t Correct Her Mistake When She Gave Him Money Without Subtracting It From His Account

Well, this was quite a banking error, now wasn’t it?

Bank error in your favour. Collect £200. “This happened almost 40 years ago in Scotland. My friends and I were having a card night and because we didn’t have gambling chips I was to go to the bank to get coins for us all to use. So, with my usual lack of planning, I end up at the bank 5 minutes before closing time on a Friday afternoon.

The bank teller is *not* pleased to see a scruffy teenage lad in ripped jeans, leather biker’s jacket and denim waistcoat in her bank, and even less pleased when I ask for £200 of small change just before she can go home for the weekend. Off she goes to get the coins, muttering under her breath about my request. Several minutes later she returned with about 6 bags of coins, and pushed them across the counter to me. Her body language clearly said “Here’s your money, now **** off!” So I did. I picked up the coins and walked out.

It was only outside the bank that my dozy self realised I hadn’t given her my account details yet, so I hadn’t paid for the coins! I had a choice. Did I return to the bank, apologise and pay, or should I slip down a nearby alley and keep the money? To my teenage self it was a fortune and the teller clearly disliked me, so I’m ashamed to say I kept the cash!”

