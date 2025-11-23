A Teenager’s Stepmom Gives Her A Hard Time And Thinks She Should Spend Her Time Helping Out Her Father Instead of Focusing on Her Studies

All I can say about this teenage girl’s stepmom is that she needs to learn how to MIND HER OWN BUSINESS.

But that’s just my opinion.

Now it’s up to you to read what she wrote on Reddit and see if you think she’s to blame for this situation.

AITA for focusing on my schoolwork instead of helping my father with work? “I (18F) live with my dad, brother, stepmom and stepbrother (24M). My dad is currently renovating one of the bathrooms in our house because my stepmom’s hair clogged the bathtub so much he now has to take out the pipes and everything in that room.

He’s also building her a third walk-in closet because she wants more space for her clothes and she also wants a spa. My father had also just built her an office. I’ve been really busy with school and I have exams coming up for all my classes and I had five assignments due today. And my dad also pays for me to attend a class to do a job in a hospital whilst I’m doing pre law to get into a law school. But because I was busy I wasn’t able to attend all the classes so I now have to play catch up. My dad had asked me to sweep and mop because it was dusty from the work he was doing and I did what he asked. He told me he didn’t need anything else from me and said I could continue with the work I’m doing. Then my stepmom comes in two hours later and asked me what I was doing, I said assignments. She got angry and called me selfish.

She said it’s because everyone was helping doing something and I was in my room doing what I wanted to do and that it was selfish, and I don’t think of anyone else. She also said that I could have been helping my father lift, put up walls and stuff but when asked why she doesn’t do it because it’s for her she says she can’t lift those stuff or do anything like that and that she works too hard to be doing those things. So I don’t understand why she keeps asking me to do that because if she can’t then I definitely can’t. I’m severely underweight for my age and a very short person. I’d just get in the way. (Which is a reason why my father doesn’t want my help). She then says it’s Sunday and I’m an adult (I just turned 18), I should have cooked instead of my dad. But my father doesn’t really want anyone to cook because that’s one of the things that he genuinely enjoys doing. The only time he wants me in the kitchen is to bake pastries since he likes how I make them. She then said that my father was working hard on the bathroom and her closet and me and my little brother don’t really help him. But my little brother (15) normally does help my father, and my father doesn’t want me to help because of my dust allergies. But I still clean the entire house and do whatever they ask me or whatever I can.

She then said my father would probably pass away because we let him do everything. But when you ask her to cook she says she doesn’t want to nor have to because she works 3 days a week. Or when you ask her to help clean she’s always saying that she works too hard to do cleaning. Also, bear in mind she literally took me out of the college I attended before, because she thought I had too much free time and I wasn’t getting a lot of work. And when she heard how much work I was getting from school now she got happy and said, “good you’ll now have less free time.””

This woman sounds like the evil stepmother from a movie…

