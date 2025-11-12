A TikTokker Asked Viewers What Happened To Women Who Were Really Into Tweety Bird Back In The Day

Do you remember the great Tweety Bird craze of the 1990s and early 2000s?

It seemed like women everywhere were all about that cartoon character!

And then, in a flash, it all seemed to go away…

A man named Tevin took to TikTok to ask about what happened to this strange phenomenon.

Tevin asked viewers, “What happened to all the women who was big fans of Tweety Bird?”

He added, “In the early 2000s there was like a bunch of girls who, a big part of their personality, was being a big fan of Tweety Bird. Tweety Bird had a lock on a lot of people back then.”

Tevin went on to say that he never sees these Tweety Bird fanatics around anymore and he wants to know why.

For some reason, the TikTokker said that he thinks a lot of these women went on to become nurses.

Tevin added, “Tweety Bird was really popping with ladies. Why?”

Take a look at the video.

Where did all the Tweety girls go…?

