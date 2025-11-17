A TikTokker Said She Was Impressed With How A Man Reacted When Another Man Wouldn’t Leave Her Alone

Guys, if you see a woman (or anyone, really) in trouble, help them out.

The smallest intervention can go a long way and can also make a big impression on people.

In this viral TikTok video, a woman named Rae talked to viewers about how a stranger stepped in and came to her aid when another man wouldn’t stop bothering her.

In her story, Rae talked about a man she calls “M,” who she said asks out every woman who happens to hang out around the lake she likes to go to.

Rae said, “He exhibits creepy weirdo behavior, right? He’s constantly asking all of the women out there for their numbers, for their socials. Asking them on dates, and its persistent, right? He doesn’t listen to us when we say no. This man has asked me out like six or seven times in the past three weeks and I’ve always said no. Last week I looked at him and said please leave me alone and then he asked me out again this week.”

The TikTokker said she and some of her friends went to get tacos after playing a game of volleyball and M invited himself to go with them.

She said, “So the women go up to some of the men can you make sure that M sits between two guys, we don’t wanna deal with him like trying to slip a hand on someone’s thigh or like chirping in some woman’s ear.”

Rae continued, “And they take it seriously, They’re like yeah for sure, we’ll make sure that happens. And one guy in the group, we’re gonna call him Q, he pipes up. He’s like, wait what’s going on? So I explain to Q how M has been behaving towards the women. And Q just goes, I believe you. I didn’t need male validation in that moment but it hit because no proof needed. He just listened to me and said yeah, I believe you.”

Rae said, “First off, bar has been raised. And then he follows it up with we’re gonna make sure he sits next to me and another guy and then we’ll have a conversation with him about his behavior. And I say, well I’m not trying to make a big deal out of things. And he’s like no, no, you’re not making a big deal out of things. His behavior is a big deal.”

She continued, “This is the energy I need from men. This is the accountability we’re asking for. Because men like M are not gonna listen to women, they’re not listening to women. He’s not hearing one single thing that we’re saying to him. But men like M might listen to a man like Q, who’s taking initiative and being like, no we’re gonna talk to him about his behavior. And make sure that this doesn’t happen and continue to happen if it does, he’s not allowed back.”

Rae added, “Standards have been raised, this is now the only acceptable response when you hear of a man exhibiting creepy behavior.”

This is how it’s done, fellas!

Nice work!

