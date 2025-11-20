November 20, 2025 at 4:49 am

A TikTokker Showed Viewers the Knock-Off “Hello Kitty” Bedspread Her Mom Got Her From Temu

by Matthew Gilligan

Let’s give this young woman’s mom an A fof Effort, okay?!?!

Her name is Amida and she showed viewers what her mom bought for her after she expressed her interest in all-things Hello Kitty.

The video shows Amida standing in her bedroom and the text overlay reads, “POV: You tell your Temu victim mom that you like Hello Kitty.”

Amida showed viewers the bedspread and her pillowcases, and it definitely looked like a Temu version of Hello Kitty!

The video’s caption reads, “I love her for that.”

Well, at least she tried!

Check out the video.

I love her for that😭😔🙏

♬ I Wouldnt Mind – lillian

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker was amused.

Well, her mom was definitely trying…

