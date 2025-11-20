A TikTokker Showed Viewers the Knock-Off “Hello Kitty” Bedspread Her Mom Got Her From Temu

Let’s give this young woman’s mom an A fof Effort, okay?!?!

Her name is Amida and she showed viewers what her mom bought for her after she expressed her interest in all-things Hello Kitty.

The video shows Amida standing in her bedroom and the text overlay reads, “POV: You tell your Temu victim mom that you like Hello Kitty.”

Amida showed viewers the bedspread and her pillowcases, and it definitely looked like a Temu version of Hello Kitty!

The video’s caption reads, “I love her for that.”

Well, at least she tried!

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker was amused.

Well, her mom was definitely trying…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.