A TikTokker Talked About The Scary Uber Ride She Took With A Strange Driver

Uber is a great thing, right?

Sure it is!

But there’s also a dark side to ride sharing services…and the woman who posted this video on TikTok found out about that the hard way.

Her name is Lauren and she told viewers about the frightening Uber ride she took with a driver who seemed to be totally off his rocker.

Lauren said that she and her sister landed at LAX Airport in Los Angeles after a long flight from London.

They ordered an Uber and she said, “We get in the car, and the guy is maybe mid-30s, and he’s playing some obscure music. It’s a type of music I’d never really heard before.”

Once the ride got going, Lauren said, “We notice that he is really tailing people pretty hard and not stopping.”

She added, “He is not stopping until the very last second. The car is like beeping at him to stop and he still doesn’t stop until it’s like, okay, are we about to hit someone right now?”

Lauren said that her sister pointed out how bumpy the ride seemed and she noticed that the vehicle’s tire and oil warning lights were both on.

The TikTokker and her sister didn’t feel safe in the man’s car, so they rerouted the ride to her sister’s boyfriend’s place, which was closer.

In the video’s caption, Lauren wrote, “Friendly reminder to always stay vigilant and trust your gut. In all my years of taking Uber quite literally all over the world, I’ve never had an experience this bad.”

Check out the video.

We’re glad she’s okay…that was sketchy!

