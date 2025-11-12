A TikTokker Talked About What She Thinks She Missed Out On When She Took A Three-Year Break From Social Media

Social media is like a double-edged sword.

It’s fun sometimes and it can be helpful for keeping in touch with people, but let’s get real: there are a whole lot of drawbacks, as well.

A TikTokker named Billy posted a video and talked to viewers about how she felt after stepping away from social media for three years.

Billy told viewers, “I was off most major social media for around three years, like most of my college life.”

The TikTokker said there were good things about her break, but she wanted to highlight the things she believes she missed out on.

Billy said, “When you’re on social media, you’re constantly challenged.” She added that it was “very easy to convince myself that I was doing enough,” but it’s obvious that now she thinks she wasn’t.

She said that she also thinks her friendships suffered.

The TikTokker told viewers, “There will be social situations where people bring up something that is viral on social media, and you’re like, ‘Hey guys, I actually didn’t see that, but I would like to be involved in the fun.”

Billy regretted missing out on years of taking and saving photos and said, “You will document your life so much less if you are not intentional about it.”

The last thing the TikTokker said she regretted about her social media break was not staying in touch with people she only met briefly.

Social media definitely has its good points and its bad points.

