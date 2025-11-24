November 24, 2025 at 10:49 am

A Traveler Shared A Unique Trick He Uses To Ensure He Only Has One Carry-On Bag When He Flies

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is one way to do it…

A TikTokker named Mattie posted a video on the social media platform and shared a hack with viewers who only want to take one carry-on bag on flights.

The text overlay on Mattie’s video reads, “GRWM [that means “get ready with me”] for my 1 carry-on item only flight.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers that he was wearing layer upon layer of clothes on his flight.

We’re talking layers of pants, shirts, etc.

And all so he could only have one carry-on bag on his voyage.

In the caption, Mattie wrote, “Fit check!”

Well, that’s one way to do it…

Take a look at the video.

fit check! #jetstar #ootd

Now check out what TikTokkers said about this.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker was shocked.

This looks like a lot of work…

But it might be worth a shot!

