A Waiter Said He Thinks Mocktails Should Cost Just As Much As Alcoholic Drinks

by Matthew Gilligan

I think most folks would assume that buying a non-alcoholic “mocktail” at a bar would cost less than a regular cocktail drink, but you’d be mistaken!

A waiter named Brian posted a video on TikTok and explained to viewers why mocktails cost just as much as boozy drinks.

Brian said to viewers, “It is really annoying when some of you get annoyed with us about the fact that a mocktail is just as expensive or almost as expensive as the actual drink.”

He continued,  “If you order your martini Extra Dry specifically, and you’re not ordering it dirty or anything like that, you’re essentially just ordering chilled vodka.

Brian then said, “What am I supposed to substitute chilled vodka with if not a fake spirit? A lot of the fake vodkas I’ve seen are more expensive than a bottle of Grey Goose.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “Mocktails are trending which is awesome to see as someone who usually doesn’t drink, but I also notice the discussion around them usually ignores the fact that these artisanal spirit substitutes are mad expensive.”

Check out the video.

Mocktails are trending which is awesome to see as someone who usually doesn’t drink, but I also notice the discussion around them usually ignores the fact that these artisanal spirit substitutes are mad expensive #mocktails #trending #bartender #server #restaurant

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

That’s a pretty hot take if we’ve ever heard one!

