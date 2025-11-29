A Woman Announced Her Pregnancy At A Mother’s Day Gathering, But Some People At The Party Weren’t Happy About It

There are some people out there who get offended by, well, just about everything.

AITA for “Making a Scene” Out of Mothers Day? “My sister (29F) and I (23F) always plan a cutesy little brunch for our mom, grandmas (on both sides), aunts and partners’ mothers. The past few years we’ve been going to this outdoor venue that provides a garden-like tea party experience. It’s definitely on the costly side, but split between my sister, our partners and myself its not so bad. This is the level of fancy venue that has a dress-code, so we are always dressed to the nine and on our best behavior. My sister and I arrived early to put out all the little gifts we got for the special ladies, and I let her in on my news.

I’m Pregnant! She was beyond ecstatic and we had a quick little happy cry. I told her I wasn’t planning on saying anything until after the brunch, but she encouraged me to share my news when everyone gets to the restaurant as I AM NOW ALSO GETTING CELEBRATED. I’m not sure If i just hadn’t processed that yet, but she was right. I was the only one for years who wasn’t celebrated as a mom. Not at all saying that’s my goal. When everyone arrived, we ordered and toasted to all our beautiful mother figures. We chit chatted for a little while, and then our food showed up.

My sister nudged me and I stood up clinking my glass with my fork. I nervously announced my news and got a mixed bag of reactions… My mom, my boyfriend’s mom, and two of our aunties were overjoyed! Jumping up and congratulating me. Our grandmas were a little confused, but ultimately happy.

My sister’s MIL, SIL and GMIL looked disgusted. All Grandmother in law said was “unwed and pregnant… hussy” not exactly a whisper, loud enough for my mom to hear her. The three of them got up and left as we celebrated happily. My sister later informed me that they thought I “made a scene” at a nice establishment with my “disgusting” news. MIL and SILs Mothers day Facebook posts were captioned with thank yous followed by dragging me for my “stunt.” Now, I understand older people have different views on marriage and children… But I don’t understand how they were mad enough to leave because of my news. Should I have held my tongue one more day? AITA?”

