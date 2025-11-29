A Woman Is Leaving Town For Four Weeks And Her Needy, Pregnant Friend Said She’s Abandoning Her And Her Upcoming Baby

With friends like these, who needs friends…?

And all I can say is that the “friend” who this woman is dealing with is giving off Single White Female vibes.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not canceling plans to be there for the birth of a “friend’s” baby? “I (27F) reconnected with a childhood acquaintance (29F) recently when she moved to my city. My dad and her mom used to work together. We weren’t close growing up, but when she moved to my city and was around 5 months pregnant, she reached out. I know how lonely it can be to move somewhere new, so I agreed to hang out and tried to help her settle in. When I moved here, I didn’t know anyone either. And now I’m the only one she knows. At first it was fine, I did little things like I drove her to look at apartments (she didn’t have a car), helped her run errands, and my dad even built her furniture when she got an apartment. My dad came to visit me for the weekend and we spent it helping her settle in.

She’s in a rough spot.

She has no support system, the baby’s dad is out of the picture, and she’s unemployed (not sure how she’s funding everything). I genuinely wanted to be kind and supportive. I even introduced her to some of my friends and she was so rude to them and then wouldn’t stop talking poorly about them. But then things escalated. She started demanding I go with her everywhere.. doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping, even to do nails. She started jokingly calling the baby “our baby” because I’ve been around so much.

This is getting weird…

She’ll say things like “our baby is craving fries from McDonalds” and beg me to get them for her. She even offers to pay me. She refuses to use meal delivery apps because she doesn’t trust that they won’t do something to the food, she says.

This has been going on FOR MONTHS. Fast forward: I’m a bridesmaid in my best friend’s wedding and flying home (Puerto Rico) for 4 weeks to help with the shower, rehearsal, wedding, and even organizing her closet in her husband’s apartment while she’s on her honeymoon (they don’t live together until after the wedding). When my acquaintance came over and saw me packing, she lost it. She said I never told her about my trip. She said she was counting on me to be there for the birth (which will definitely happen while I’m away, I leave tomorrow and she’s ready to pop any minute), and even expected me to MOVE IN with her for the first month after the baby was born to “help out,” since I have nanny experience.

This woman is something else!

She also told me she was planning on me watching the baby on the days I work from home (2 days of the week). I told her I wasn’t canceling my flight or shortening my trip, and now she’s furious, saying I’m abandoning her and the baby. That I’m all they have. She’s posting about me on social media saying I betrayed her. Her mom, who lives in our state just 4.5 hours away, is commenting and encouraging her. I told my mother about this and she also said I was a bad friend to leave her and her baby when they need me, that she agrees moving in is a lot but I should be there during birth, only travel for the wedding, and then come back to help with meals, etc. and told me she won’t be picking me up at the airport tomorrow because she knows I’ll do the right thing. AITA?”

This woman’s “friend” is downright creepy!

