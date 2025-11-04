A Worker Got Thrown Under the Bus When Their Manager Lied to Higher-Ups About An Idea That Went Bad, So They Did the Same Thing to Him When They Had The Chance

Karma’s a funny thing...

You want to get me fired? How about I get you fired instead? “My story begins when I started working for a telecom company. I was hired as an operations specialist, pretty much meaning that I handled the back office paperwork from the sales team, was in charge of the sales quota, among other things. Besides me, there were about 6-8 sales people and a manager, all hired under a contractor, meaning we were not directly hired by Big Telecom.

Bill sounds like a lot of fun…

This story deals with the manager, who I will address to as Bill. Bill was a man that was full of tall tales, had a real bad temper and had horrible work ethics. The only part of his job that I remember was setting the schedule, arriving late and leaving early on most of his shifts, taking conference calls in which he’d be so angry about “our numbers” that he’d slam his fist on the desk or throw his pens around, and announcing that there were customers in the store. I’m serious, he went from “Customer, customer”, to “Consumer, consumer”, to “Guest, guest”, whenever someone was in the store. Sad, really. One of the things about my job that I didn’t like was dealing with money. We never dealt with money, unless a client wanted to buy a modem or router from us, and usually that would be on card, not cash. In the extremely rare event that we took cash, I’d just fill out a form, put the cash in an envelope and hand it to the armored truck guy. Here’s where things went downhill.

There was a big change coming.

Bill got hired as an employee of Big Telecom, meaning that he was a manager of the store but not in charge of us. This is good and bad. At one point, the powers that be decided that they will be running a promotion in which they’ll be handing out free remotes for any customers that received an invitation. This could be a very simple transaction: Customer has a free remote voucher, they get a free remote and go home. Bill somehow made a rule that every remote that was sent out should cost a penny because “by law we shouldn’t be giving stuff out for free”. So the sales people were literally charging a penny for a free remote, and if the customer didn’t have it? No problem! We could throw in our own.

This was getting to be annoying.

This became a problem because we started to pile up on pennies, and giving the armored guy that took the deposits a **** load of pennies in an envelope just didn’t cut it. So Bill decided that we should just leave the pennies in the deposit box that was sitting next to our desks, no big deal, just a bunch of pennies in a box and no one would notice. After a year and a half and a bunch of accumulated PTO, I was told that I need to take time off or I would lose all the PTO, so I took a week off. I was enjoying my time off at home, when one of my coworkers who was also one of my best friends called me and told me, “Bill is trying to get you fired”. I asked her why, and she told me that the district manager of our store stopped by to do a random inspection, and saw that there were a **** load of pennies on the safe that were not deposited. Even though I handled the deposits to the armored man, Bill’s responsibility was to make sure that all deposits were sent in, and he was the one that told me that the pennies should not be deposited and just left in the safe considering how many there were.

Bill threw them under the bus.

I was not there to defend myself, so Bill threw the whole “pennies” idea on me along with the fact that they were not deposited. Along with that, I had been given the task of handling set top box returns, and our closet was full to the brim because we were not getting enough boxes in to send them out, and Bill’s job was to order those boxes, which he virtually never did. When I return back to work, everything was going fine. I was setting up the quota for the month, checking for work order errors, just doing my thing. The manager for the contractors, Mike, comes in and makes small talk with me and out of nowhere, he throws “So, I really need another rep at our kiosk in this location, I really think you should take the position…” Now mind you, I’m the ops guy. I do sales every now and then but only when it’s so busy that the sales people need help. So I tell Mike to go out and have a smoke with me and talk about this. We go out, light up, and he tells me that Bill is trying to get me fired, that he spoke to his bosses about getting me fired, but since I was a contractor, he couldn’t fire me directly.

Hmmm…

Technically, Mike was there to fire me, but he told me that Bill was using me as a scapegoat for his incompetence and he was giving me the only two choices I had, which was to transfer to another place and work as a salesman, or be fired. Again, I had no choice. I thanked Mike for his kindness and told him I’d rather keep a job than not have a job at all so I’d transfer within a couple days. Mind you, I didn’t tell anyone that I was transferring except for that coworker that I considered one of my best friends. Bill comes up right next to me and asks “Are the rumors true? That you’re transferring?” I was so ****** off, because I didn’t say anything to anyone and apparently “rumors” were flying out already. I confirmed his “rumors” and he said he would miss me along with everyone else, that they would all miss me. So I leave.

But wait, there’s more!

Now for the good part. Not two weeks after I am doing my thing at the new place, selling like a madman and killing my quota, Mike stops by and asks me to come out for a smoke. He tells me that there are four or five employees, along with himself that are trying to get Bill out of the other store. He asks me if I would be willing to have an interview with the higher ups about Bill’s incompetence. Of course I agree. The day comes and I’m sitting in front of Bill’s bosses. I tell them about Bill’s anger issues when it comes to conference calls or when the numbers are just a little too low.

This guy was nuts!

I tell them about how Bill made a comment about how he got a gun and he could easily **** everyone in our team without emptying the chamber. I tell them about how when one of the sales reps fell asleep on the back after closing time, Bill was proud enough to bring said gun into the store because “he was concerned about what he would do”. I told them about Bill’s early leaving, and late arrivals, use of profanity with all the reps, inappropriate comments, and how I was used as the scapegoat for the cluster **** with the safe and the returns. So many things that I don’t even remember it all. They thanked me for my time, apologized for the inconvenience and sent me my way. Two days later, I heard that Bill came walking into the store, late as usual, yelling on his phone, and as soon as he walked in, he was pulled into the office to resign his badge and that he was done, and not to come back since he was banned from the store. Serves you right, Bill.”

