A Worker’s Boss Kept Dragging His Feet About Giving Them A Promised Raise, So They Sent A Perfectly-Timed Email To Ruin His Vacation

He said ‘soon’ a few too many times, so I went nuclear. “Back in the early 2000s I worked for an Eastern Canadian telecom company that merged with a Western Canadian telecom company. In December of that year corporate announced they were giving service reps a raise of up to three dollars and fifty cents. It was being given because they feared eastern employees would join the union in the west. The raises would be administered by the area managers starting in January. Our area manager had seven or eight stores so I assumed it would take a month or two to roll them out.

In February I started asking the area manager about the raise and he always said soon. I asked him five or six times between February and May. Eventually I realized he was delaying as long as possible to pump up his quarterly bonuses. In early May I wrote a strongly-worded four page letter and saved it for the right moment. The right moment arrived on the Friday of the May long weekend. That morning the area manager came in and, as always, I asked about the raise. He said it would come soon. Thankfully this man liked boasting about his Muskoka cottage and I used it to my advantage. He mentioned he would be leaving for the cottage around noon. I asked how long the drive was. He said they planned to arrive around 3 in the afternoon.

Here is where the magic happens. At 4 p.m. I opened my work email and sent my four page letter about how we employees were being screwed by the area manager and why a union was becoming the only option to the direct email of the president and CEO. Saturday morning I got to work at 7 a.m. My goal was to ruin his weekend by having the CEO tear him a new one.

Instead he was forced to drive back to Toronto from Muskoka to apologize to me and to inform me that everyone in the area would get their raise retroactive to January first and that everyone from my location was getting the maximum raise. I got much more revenge than I could have imagined. We spoke outside in the parking lot and I could see in his face he wanted me dead, but he had lost. He told me I ruined the weekend for him and he would have appreciated if I had spoken to him first. I told him I would be glad to forward him the email I wrote to the CEO, which documents all dates and times when I did speak to him and he blew me off. I told him he was stealing from me by delaying my raise. So I think it’s fair that he had lost his bonus and his weekend sucked.

At that point I decided I owned the meeting and ended it on my terms. I said there was nothing more to discuss and that I was going into the store. I gave him the nastiest goodbye, I told him to have a great drive to Muskoka, I hear it is quite scenic and walked away. I was not worried about retribution as I was planning to leave in 6-8 months as I was commencing my career. I got numerous calls from workers in other locations thanking me, and I made sure to share the full story as no one told me to say nothing.”

