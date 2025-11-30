Their Boss Wouldn’t Pay Them Extra For Working Bank Holidays, So They Signed Up To Work Them All And They’ll Get Paid More When They Leave the Job Because They Know The Law

If you work for a company that likes to penny-pinch, it’s a good idea to learn as much about overtime and holiday pay as you possibly can…

Because it can sure come in handy!

That’s what this Reddit user did and they told readers all about it.

Take a look at what happened!

Won’t pay x1.5 on Bank Holiday Monday? Enjoy paying double! “I am currently working for a DIY store. It’s an okay job but the management sure are… questionable. So for those not in the UK “bank holiday Monday” is a national holiday that most places (including schools) close. It’s common for places open on bank holiday to pay their workers anywhere from x1.2 – x2 their salary or close early as a way to make it better. We don’t close early.

They wanted to know what was going on.

I questioned my manager a while ago “do you pay more then?” And manager goes “no, you just get an extra day holiday instead! ”, which is complete BULL **** because whilst you are entitled to take 4-6 weeks of holiday a year you’ll be ****** if the managers here approve it all, so the extra day is NOTHING. Your holiday also resets at the end of the year meaning if you don’t take two weeks in 2020 you will not get an extra two weeks in 2021 and you also don’t get paid the holiday you don’t take when it resets. Therefore, an ultimate win for management. Go figure. My manager basically told us all to “stop whining” and do “what your paid to do” because you still “get something”

They decided to get clever…

The malicious compliance kicked in when I signed myself up to work EVERY bank holiday Monday without a single “whine” because: I leave in August which is before the holiday reset which means my manager has to pay up all the holiday I didn’t take due to legal laws in England that mean it’s legally required you pay any holiday not taken after someone has resigned. So that half I (and everyone else I’ll add) wanted has turned into a double. He never shuts up about overspending employee/labour budget and how we all need to take holiday before we leave. He hasn’t noticed yet I’ve never taken a day of holiday.”

This malicious compliance was impressive because they got PAID.

